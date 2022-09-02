2023 Hyundai HB20S (i20 Based Sedan) Facelift Revealed

The new HB20S facelift is currently one of the most budget-friendly models in the brand’s line-up in Brazil

Hyundai revealed the new HB20S facelift in Brazil to attract buyers looking for an affordable and feature-rich sedan. While the HB20S looks similar to the recently launched HB20 hatchback from the front but gets a premium rear end. In addition to the cosmetic updates, the new HB20S sedan also gets an updated cabin and revised price tag. Here are all the details that you should check out.

Starting with the design first, the new HB20S gets a new front fascia with angular headlamps, a sculpted bumper, and a prominent front grille that is complemented by strong character lines of the hood.

Move to the sides and you will notice that the sedan continues to boast a proportionate silhouette while the new machine-cut alloy wheels also look smart and gel in well with the design. The rear profile now gets new LED lamps connected by a sleek red LED bar. The bumper too is all new and looks elegant.

Inside, this new Korean sedan gets a new Supervision Cluster digital instrument panel and a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This new infotainment system also offers features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in addition to other features like Bluelink connectivity, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, SUB ports, wireless charging and a cooled glovebox. On the safety front, the car gets features like six airbags, and an optional SmartSense ADAS suite with features like lane-keeping Assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind-spot assist.

The new Hyundai HB20S will be offered with two powertrain options including a 1.0L Kappa MPi petrol engine and a 1.0L turbocharged TGDi petrol engine. While the naturally aspirated engine churns out 79 hp, the turbocharged engine boasts a peak power output of 118 hp.

Those opting for the 1.0L NA engine will only get a five-speed manual gearbox while those opting for the turbocharged petrol engine will have a choice between a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. The price of the Hyundai HB20S price starts from $16,621 (Rs 13.27 lakh) (ex-showroom) for the base variant is available in a number of trim options.