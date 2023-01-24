2023 Hyundai Grand Nios Facelift Sets The Bar Even Higher

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios features an assortment of updates visually and inside the cabin with a features list packed with advanced technologies

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the facelifted Grand i10 Nios only a few days ago and is priced between Rs. 5.68 lakh and Rs. 8.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The Grand i10 Nios competes directly against Maruti Suzuki Swift in the compact hatchback segment and it gets a slew of updates inside and out this time around. Here are the top five things you should know about it:

1. Variants & Booking:

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios’ reservations are open for an initial token of Rs. 11,000 and customer deliveries are imminent. Buyers can choose between four grades namely Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta.

2. Design Updates:

On the outside, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift gains a redesigned front radiator grille with new inserts, newly designed LED Daytime Running Lights, a revised front bumper section, all-new alloy wheels, Venue-inspired LED tail lamps connected by a horizontal strip, and new paint scheme known as Spark Green.

3. Interior Changes:

The cabin of the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comprises a two-tone theme along with a new instrument panel with a multi-info display located in the middle, AC vents and inside door handles with a silver finish, adjustable headrests, etc.

4. Features List:

The pack equipment list comes with features such as optional six airbags, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, cruise control, Type-C charging port, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs and a lot more.

5. Performance:

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is equipped with the same 1.2-litre four-cylinder Kappa NA petrol engine kicking out a maximum power output of 83 PS and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. This gasoline mill is paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT as an option just as before.

The same powertrain that produces 69 PS and 95.2 Nm in its CNG trim is only available with a five-speed manual transmission. The diesel engine option has been discontinued for good due to the implementation of stricter emission standards by April 1, 2023.