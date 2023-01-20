2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Launched At Rs. 5.68 Lakh

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets visual changes and a packed features list; no changes made mechanically
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) shared official images of the updated Grand i10 Nios prior to the 2023 Auto Expo, but it did not launch the vehicle at the event. Instead, the brand has today announced the prices of the refreshed hatchback and its bookings have already commenced at dealerships for a token of Rs. 11,000 and deliveries will be imminent.
The i10 has been a well-liked hatchback in the Indian market for many years. The current version was launched in 2019 and the facelift helps extend the lifecycle of the current generation. The changes made by Hyundai are not just minor inside and out. The revised front fascia boasts a more prominent front grille, new LED Daytime Running Lights and an updated bumper.
The design of the rear of the vehicle has been influenced by the updated version of the Venue, featuring updated tail lights that are connected by a thin strip. A new colour option, Spark Green, has been added to the available paint options. The interior has also been updated with new features, including a new instrument panel with a multi-info display located in the centre.
|2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Variants
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
|1. Era 1.2 Petrol MT
|Rs. 5,68,500
|2. Magna 1.2 Petrol MT
|Rs. 6,61,000
|3. Sportz 1.2 Petrol MT
|Rs. 7,19,000
|4. Asta 1.2 Petrol MT
|Rs. 7,92,700
|5. Magna 1.2 Petrol AMT
|Rs. 7,22,700
|6. Sportz 1.2 Petrol AMT
|Rs. 7,73,700
|7. Asta 1.2 Petrol AMT
|Rs. 8,46,500
|8. Magna 1.2 CNG
|Rs. 7,56,000
|9. Sportz 1.2 CNG
|Rs. 8,11,400
With no mechanical changes, the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is equipped with the familiar 1.2-litre four-cylinder Kappa NA petrol engine. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 83 PS and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT.
The same powertrain kicks out 69 PS and 95.2 Nm in its CNG trim and is hooked only with a five-speed manual transmission. The diesel engine has been discontinued due to the arrival of the more stringent emission standards by April 2023. The South Korean auto major is expected to announce the prices of the facelifted Aura compact sedan soon in India as well.
Available in four variants namely Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta the updated Grand i10 Nios has a starting price of Rs. 5.68 lakh for the base trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 8.46 lakh for the top-spec Asta 1.2 AMT (ex-showroom).