2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Launched At Rs. 5.68 Lakh

The i10 has been a well-liked hatchback in the Indian market for many years. The current version was launched in 2019 and the facelift helps extend the lifecycle of the current generation. The changes made by Hyundai are not just minor inside and out. The revised front fascia boasts a more prominent front grille, new LED Daytime Running Lights and an updated bumper.

The design of the rear of the vehicle has been influenced by the updated version of the Venue, featuring updated tail lights that are connected by a thin strip. A new colour option, Spark Green, has been added to the available paint options. The interior has also been updated with new features, including a new instrument panel with a multi-info display located in the centre.