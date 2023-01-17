2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift India Launch On January 20

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift comes with exterior revisions and the features list has been brimmed

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) released official images of the facelifted Grand i10 Nios just ahead of the 2023 Auto Expo but it did not launch there. Instead, Hyundai has announced that the updated hatchback will go on sale on January 20, 2023 in India and it could be accompanied by the facelifted version of the Aura compact sedan.

The i10 nameplate has been extremely popular in the domestic market for years and the latest iteration arrived in 2019. Since then, no big updates have been given to the Grand i10 Nios. While the facelift will help in extending the lifecycle of the existing third generation, it is not a minor update as Hyundai has applied a host of revisions.

The compact hatchback will continue to take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tiago and Renault Kwid and its reservation has commenced for an initial token of Rs. 11,000. The exterior comprises a bigger front grille, redesigned LED Daytime Running Lights, a new front bumper and newly designed 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The rear section has been inspired by the facelifted Venue as it gains new tail lamps with a thin strip connecting them. A new Spark Green paint scheme has been added to the palette and the interior gains new equipment including a new instrument console with a multi-info display positioned in the middle. The features list is packed to the brim this time around.

It comes with four airbags (six airbags as optional), tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, hill start assist, cruise control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, type c charging port, and lot more. The performance continues to be derived from the 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with MT and AMT choices.

The naturally aspirated gasoline mill continues to develop a maximum power output of 83 PS and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. It is hooked with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option. The same powertrain makes 69 PS and 95.2 Nm in its CNG trim and is paired only with a five-speed manual transmission and the diesel engine has been discontinued.