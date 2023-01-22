2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Boasts A Fresh & Stunning Exterior

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has a sporty front fascia and a redesigned rear end giving a fresh and stunning exterior

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the third generation i10 back in 2019 and it has now gained a substantial update. Bookings are taken at authorised dealerships or online for a token of Rs. 11,000 and the compact hatchback is competitively priced between Rs. 5.68 lakh and Rs. 8.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The exterior takes the centre stage with an assortment of changes.

The front fascia comprises a redesigned grille section with sporty black inserts while the tilted Y-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights are positioned in a neat housing of a similar shape. The grille covers the entire bumper while the Hyundai badge is positioned just above it flanked by the reworked projector headlamp unit.

The hood boasts muscular creases and it dips down giving more purpose. You could also find a rakish front windshield, black finished roof rails and body-coloured Outside Rear View Mirrors with integrated turn indicators. The pillars are done up in black and the outer door handles are finished in silver. A shoulder line emerges from above the front fenders and leads onto the sleeker wraparound LED tail lamps.

The connected LED tail lamp unit takes inspiration from the facelifted Venue and a number of global Hyundai models. It runs over the sculpted bootlid and below which the Hyundai and variant badges can be seen. The rear bumper also has an aggressive stance while the shark fin antenna and integrated spoiler further complement its distinctive styling.

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios’ newly designed 15-inch alloy wheels are another major highlight. The refreshed compact hatchback is definitely a head-turner and can be said as the best-looking in its competitive segment. Besides the design revisions, the dual-tone interior has gained its share of updates and a features list that is brimmed to the core including new standard equipment.

The features list comes with a new instrument panel with a large MID, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HSA (Hill Start Assist), cruise control, Type C charging port, optional six airbags, etc. It continues to derive power from the proven 1.2-litre four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine with MT and AMT choices.