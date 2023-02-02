2023 Hyundai Creta Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.84 Lakh

2023 Hyundai Creta has its prices hiked by up to Rs. 45,000; engines are now E20 fuel ready and RDE compliant

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched the 2023 MY Creta with a starting price of Rs. 10.84 lakh for the base 1.5 MT E variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.13 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). Compared to the previous model, the 2023 Hyundai Creta has its prices hiked by Rs. 20,000 for petrol and Rs. 45,000 for diesel.

Just like the entry-level E variant, other trims such as EX, S, S+, SX and SX (O) also see a similar hike of Rs. 20,000. The second largest car producer in the country has increased prices of the Creta diesel by 3.93 per cent and the range starts at Rs. 11.89 lakh. With no performance changes, the five-seater derives power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol, a 1.5-litre NA four-cylinder turbo diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine.

The NA gasoline mill develops a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque while the turbo petrol engine pushes out 140 PS and 242 Nm. The sole diesel unit is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 115 PS and 250 Nm. Hyundai sells the Creta in an expansive range with manual and automatic transmission choices.

Hyundai Creta Petrol New Price Old Price 1.5 MT E 10.84 Lakh 10.64 Lakh 1.5 MT EX 11.78 Lakh 11.58 Lakh 1.5 MT S 13.03 Lakh 12.83 Lakh 1.5 MT S+ Knight 13.93 Lakh 13.73 Lakh 1.5 MT SX Executive 13.99 Lakh 13.79 Lakh 1.5 MT SX 14.78 Lakh 14.58 Lakh 1.5 IVT SX 16.25 Lakh 16.05 Lakh 1.5 IVT SX Optional 17.46 Lakh 17.26 Lakh 1.5 IVT SX Optional Knight 17.63 Lakh 17.43 Lakh 1.4 DCT SX Optional 18.34 Lakh 18.34 Lakh

The midsize SUV now offers six airbags as a standard fitment and the safety equipment list also boasts ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HSAC (Hill Start Assist Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), disc brakes at the rear, adjustable seatbelt height and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. Hyundai also offers 60:40 split rear seats as standard with the 2023 Creta.

The South Korean brand has also announced that the 2023 Venue gains four standard airbags for SX, SX (O) and S (O) trims while the more premium Alcazar is available with six airbags. The Venue compact SUV is now powered by a more powerful 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine developing 116 PS max power and 250 Nm. It is linked only with a six-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Creta Diesel New Price Old Price 1.5 MT E 11.89 Lakh 11.44 Lakh 1.5 MT EX 13.17 Lakh 12.72 Lakh 1.5 MT S 14.44 Lakh 13.99 Lakh 1.5 MT S+ Knight 15.40 Lakh 14.95 Lakh 1.5 MT SX Executive 15.43 Lakh 14.98 Lakh 1.5 MT SX 16.25 Lakh 15.80 Lakh 1.5 SX Optional MT 17.52 Lakh 17.07 Lakh 1.5 SX Optional AT 18.93 Lakh 18.48 Lakh 1.5 SX Optional Knight AT 19.13 Lakh 18.68 Lakh

Across the SUV range, Hyundai has made available its engine lineup E20 ready and RDE (Real Drive Emissions) compliant.