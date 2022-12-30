2023 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Likely Arrive By Mid Next Year – Details

2023 Hyundai Creta will likely be introduced by the middle of next year with a thoroughly redesigned front fascia and rear end

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will more likely introduce the facelifted version of the Creta by the middle of the next calendar year. The Creta made its market debut in 2015 and it has been instrumental in popularising the segment. The midsize SUV is currently the best-selling model in its space despite the arrival of new rivals in quick succession.

The facelift will mark the first major update for the second-generation Hyundai Creta as the exterior and interior will be revised big time. On the outside, the 2023 Hyundai Creta takes plenty of design inspiration from the new generation Tucson, which was launched a few months ago in India. The front fascia gets a parametric grille section and new LED DRLs.

Sticking by the Sensuous Sportiness styling language, the updated Hyundai Creta comes with new LED headlamps, an updated bumper, wider air intake, a new skid plate and a more aggressive bonnet. Elsewhere, you could also find sleeker LED tail lamps, redesigned bootlid, updated rear bumper, and newly designed alloy wheels. Expect Hyundai to offer new colour schemes as well.

While the exterior gets the major dose of changes, the interior will have its dashboard and centre console carried over with minor revisions. However, the major update will be a new 10.25-inch digital instrument console found in the Alcazar. We can also expect more premium surface trims and materials but the cabin space will remain largely identical.

The prices of the 2023 Hyundai Creta could start around Rs. 11 lakh and it may go all the way up to Rs. 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The five-seater is also expected to gain ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) tech seen on the Tucson. Under the bonnet, the familiar 1.5-litre four-cylinder NA petrol and 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo CRDI diesel will be carried over.

But the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing around 140 PS maximum power and 242 Nm of peak torque will be replaced by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol kicking out around 160 PS and 253 Nm. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be available.