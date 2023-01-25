2023 Hyundai Aura Packs High-End Features And Frugal Powertrains

2023 Hyundai Aura is loaded with features inside and out and tops them off with a fuel-efficient engine lineup comprising a CNG variant

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced the prices of the facelifted Aura only a few days ago. It has a starting price of Rs. 6.29 lakh for the E variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 8.87 lakh for the range-topping SX CNG trim (ex-showroom, introductory). The updated Hyundai Aura has been through a number of revisions inside and out making it a highly attractive proposition in the sub-4m sedan space.

Besides visual changes, the 2023 Hyundai Aura gets a slew of advancements on the features front and it also boasts a fuel-efficient engine lineup. As for the performance, the same 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol continues to be utilised and is RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready. It kicks out 83 PS and 114 Nm and is linked with a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. The CNG variant is available only with a five-speed manual gearbox and it develops 69 PS and 95.2 Nm.

The front end gains a new black painted radiator grille and new LED Daytime Running Lamps on the revised front bumper giving a wider stance. Other highlights are 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, chromed outer door handles, a wider rear wing spoiler mounted on the bootlid and a chrome garnished rear end adding upmarket quality. A new Starry Night exterior body shade has also been added.

The new Aura has a standard vehicle warranty of 3 years/1 lakh km. The cabin comes with a new seat fabric design and pattern, glossy black inserts, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, chrome finish on gear knob, parking lever tip as well as metal finish inside door handles, new fabric upholstery with Aura branding and so on.

The equipment list is brimmed with features such as an eight-inch touchscreen, 3.5-inch cluster with new MID, new footwell lighting, wireless charger, new Type C USB fast charger, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Bluetooth and voice recognition, electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs, smart key with push button start/stop, cruise control and a lot more.

The new Hyundai Aura comes equipped with segment-first features as well as a host of standard and optional features. It offers Tyre Pressure Monitoring System in Highline trim, four airbags as standard and six as an option, along with new safety tech such as Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist Control and automatic headlamps.

Besides standard four airbags, the new compact sedan comes with ABS (Anti-Lock Brake System), EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), immobilizer, driver and co-passenger seatbelt reminder and pretensioners, reversing sensor and ESS (Emergency Stop Signal). Optionally, Central Locking, keyless Entry, Burglar Alarm, Child seat anchor (ISOFIX), reverse camera, Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock, Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock, Day & night inside rearview mirror, Headlamp Escort Function and Rear Defogger are also available.