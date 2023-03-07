2023 Hyundai Alcazar 1.5L Turbo Petrol Launched At Rs. 16.74 Lakh

2023 Hyundai Alcazar becomes the first model within the Hyundai Motor Group to feature the all-new 1.5L turbo petrol engine producing 160 PS and 253 Nm

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the updated 2023 Alcazar in the domestic market. It is priced at Rs. 16.74 lakh for the base Prestige trim equipped with the new 1.5L turbo petrol engine and it goes all the way up to Rs. 20.25 lakh for the top-spec Signature (O) (both prices, ex-showroom).

Only a few days ago, the second largest car producer in the country revealed details surrounding the 2023 Alcazar as it gains minor cosmetic revisions and feature updates with the main talking point being the all-new turbo petrol mill. The Alcazar become the first model within Hyundai Motor Group’s domestic range to feature this engine.

The 1.5-litre turbocharged gasoline unit will also be found in the new generation Hyundai Verna, waiting to launch on March 21, 2023. The updated Hyundai Alcazar continues to be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations and it is retailed across four trim levels namely Prestige, Platinum, Platinum (O) and Signature (O).

Hyundai Alcazar 1.5L Turbo Petrol Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) 1. Prestige 6MT 7S Rs. 16.74 lakh 2. Platinum 6MT 7S Rs. 18.65 lakh 3. Platinum (O) 7DCT 7S Rs. 19.96 lakh 4. Signature (O) 7DCT 7S Rs. 20.25 lakh 5. Platinum (O) 7DCT 6S Rs. 19.96 lakh 6. Signature (O) 7DCT 6S Rs. 20.25 lakh

2023 Hyundai Alcazar Engine, Specs & Updates

The new turbocharged petrol engine is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 160 PS at 5,500 rpm and 253 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,500 to 3,500 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch auto. The powertrain is RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready.

The 1.5L turbo unit will replace the 1.4L turbo engine across Hyundai and Kia’s lineup in India. The 1.5L four-cylinder CRDi diesel engine continues and it kicks out a maximum power output of 116 PS at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,500 to 2,750 rpm. However, this motor is only RDE compliant.

As part of MY2023 updates, the three-row Alcazar based on the Creta gets a redesigned grille, puddle lamp logo, six airbags as standard, idle start/stop technology to preserve more fuel, etc.