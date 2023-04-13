2023 Hyundai Ai3 Micro SUV Debut Soon – All Key Details

Hyundai’s upcoming Ai3 micro SUV is expected to be powered by the 1.0-litre T-GDi engine option as well; will rival the likes of Tata Punch

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recently teased its upcoming SUV which will be launched in the second half of 2023. Codenamed Ai3, the four-wheeler will be the smallest SUV in the brand’s line-up and is aimed squarely at the Tata Punch. The car will also likely get the 1.0-litre tGDi petrol engine alongside the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit.

2023 Hyundai Ai3 Mirco SUV: Powertrain Details

Earlier it was speculated that the upcoming micro-SUV will be propelled by the 1.2 litre Kappa petrol engine, the same unit which does the duty on Grand i10 Nios and Aura. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT unit, putting out 83 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque.

However, there is a high chance that Hyundai could offer the 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine with the SUV. For reference, this engine was discontinued in the facelifted Grand i10 Nios and Aura, which were launched in January this year.

The turbo-petrol unit puts out 120 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque and it will likely be offered with a 6-speed iMT as well as a 7-speed DCT transmission option. Along with this, a CNG-powered version is also on cards, featuring the familiar factory-fitted kit as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura.

The Ai3 will be the only SUV in the brand’s portfolio to skip the diesel engine. However, the turbo petrol unit will give the car a direct edge over its primary rival, Tata Punch. A sporty N-Line version could also be offered at a later stage.

Talking about its underpinning, the micro-SUV will be based on the brand’s familiar K1 platform, used in the Grand i10 Nios and Casper SUV sold in international markets. Expected to launch in August this year, the Ai3 will also rival the likes of Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger along with Tata Punch.