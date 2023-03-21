2023 Hyundai Verna Launched With ADAS & 160PS Turbo Petrol From Rs. 10.89 Lakh

The 2023 Hyundai Verna gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior; an all-new 1.5L TGDi petrol engine has also been introduced

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the new generation Verna in the domestic market and is priced between Rs. 10.89 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 17.37 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom, introductory). The Verna has been one of the best-selling midsize sedans in the country and it has been through substantial updates over the years.

In a typical Hyundai fashion, the 2023 Hyundai Verna is a radical departure compared to the outgoing model inside and out. The exterior follows the latest Sensuous Sportiness philosophy and takes plenty of inspiration from the global Elantra and Sonata sedans while the interior gets a complete makeover further enhancing the premium appeal of the five-seater.

Up front, the new-gen Hyundai Verna comprises a large radiator grille with prominent black inserts, a split headlamp cluster that blends well with the sleek design, a full-width LED Daytime Running Light strip covering the entire width of the vehicle and a sporty bumper with arrow shape finish, notable creases on the new bonnet structure and the Hyundai badge is mounted on it.

2023 Hyundai Verna Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom) 1. 1.5L MPi Petrol EX 6MT Rs. 10.89 lakh 2. 1.5L MPi Petrol S 6MT Rs. 11.95 lakh 3. 1.5L MPi Petrol SX 6MT Rs. 12.98 lakh 4. 1.5L MPi Petrol SX iVT Rs. 14.23 lakh 5. 1.5L MPi Petrol SX (O) 6MT Rs. 14.65 lakh 6. 1.5L MPi Petrol SX (O) iVT Rs. 16.19 lakh 7. 1.5 Turbo Petrol SX 6MT Rs. 14.83 lakh 8. 1.5 Turbo Petrol SX DCT Rs. 16.08 lakh 9. 1.5 Turbo Petrol SX (O) MT Rs. 15.98 lakh 10. 1.5 Turbo Petrol SX (O) DCT Rs. 17.37 lakh

Other visual highlights are edgy character lines on the sides, newly designed diamond-cut alloy wheels giving a stronger stance, and a fastback-styled roofline enhancing its road presence and practicality with a large inclined rear glass area. The rear comes with L-shaped connected LED tail lamps, a sleek boot with a neatly crafted spoiler, a busy rear bumper with a faux skid plate, etc.

2023 Hyundai Verna Dimensions Measurements Length 4,535 mm Width 1,765 mm Height 1,475 mm Wheelbase 2,670 mm Bootspace 528 L

The cabin features a layered dashboard with a neat two-tone finish, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument console integrated into a single layout, a multi-functional steering wheel, powered front seats with ventilated and message functions.

2023 Hyundai Verna Performance Specifications Engine 1.5L NA Petrol/1.5L Turbo Petrol Power 115 PS/160 PS Torque 144 Nm/253 Nm Gearbox 6-Speed MT & iVT/6-Speed MT & DCT

The equipment list boasts an eight-speaker Bose audio, drive modes (Eco, Normal and Sport), an electric sunroof, EPB (Electric Parking Brake), segment-first switchable type controller as it allows for a seamless experience while controlling functions for AC and infotainment, a coloured TFT multi-info display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless smartphone charger, BlueLink connect with multilanguage support, automatic climate control, 64-colour ambient lighting, paddle shifters, smart trunk and smart air purifier.

As for safety, the second-largest carmaker in the country offers six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability management, hill start assist, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, traction control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and Level 2 ADAS-based technologies including lane keep assist, lane follow assist, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring system.

Based on an updated platform, the 2023 Hyundai Verna measures 4,535 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and 1,475 mm in height with a wheelbase length of 2,670 mm (longest in class) and a bootspace capacity of 528 litres. Compared to the outgoing model, it is longer and wider as well being more spacious. As for the performance, a new 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine is utilised.

It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The standard 1.5L four-cylinder NA petrol engine pumps out 115 PS and 144 Nm and is connected to a six-speed MT or an iVT.

The claimed fuel efficiency stands at 18.6 kmpl for NA MT and 19.6 kmpl for iVT. The turbo mill can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 8.1 seconds while having an impressive claimed mileage of 20 kmpl for MT and 20.6 kmpl for DCT. Hyundai says the 2023 Verna has already received 8,000 bookings so far across the country and it has a standard warranty of three years/unlimited km and three years RSA. It can be extended to seven years. The brand also offers 28 genuine accessories with the sedan.