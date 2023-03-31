2023 Honda SP 125 Launched In India At Rs. 85,131

2023 Honda SP 125 gets OBD2 compliance and is available in two variants with the disc variant priced at Rs. 89,131 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has today announced the launch of the new OBD2-compliant SP 125 in the domestic market. It is priced at Rs. 85,131 for the drum variant while the disc variant is Rs. 4,000 costlier (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2023 Honda SP 125 is sold in a total of five colour schemes namely Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue & New Mat Marvel Blue Metallic.

The 2023 MY Honda SP 125 uses the familiar 125 cc single-cylinder Fi engine updated to meet OBD2 emission standards. The Japanese manufacturer says the enhanced smart power technology optimizes performance by reducing friction, enables silent start and provides a smooth eco-friendly ride. Speaking of the launch, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said,

“With the launch of the OBD2 complaint 2023 SP125, we are proud to offer a motorcycle that is not only sporty and stylish but also efficient and value for money. The SP125 is a testimony to our continuous efforts to fulfill our customers’ expectations, and we are confident that it will deliver an exceptional riding experience to motorcycle enthusiasts.”

The Honda SP 125 has been one of the top-selling models in India and it features an ACG starter. It starts the engine jolt free via the same AC generator used to generate current and charge the battery while riding. This eliminates the need for a conventional starter motor, thus, there are no gear meshing noises. Two new mechanical features lead to the engine starting without applying much force according to the brand.

The programmed fuel injection tech uses 7 onboard sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture which aids consistent power output, high fuel efficiency and fewer emissions. The piston cooling jet reduces friction and maintains optimum engine temperature. The offset cylinder and use of a rocker roller arm with needle bearing further reduce the frictional loss which not only helps in smooth and better power output but also improves fuel efficiency.

The new SP 125 features a full digital meter with info like fuel efficiency details, ECO indicator, gear position indicator and service due indicator. It gets 3 real-time informatics like distance to empty, average fuel efficiency and real-time Fuel Efficiency additionally.

The switchable ECO Indicator measures various parameters to determine economical riding conditions.

The gear position indicator displays the engaged current gear. With no design changes, it continues to have a commuter appeal with a neat-looking LED headlamp, five-spoke split alloy wheels, a wide grab rail and a tail lamp. The wider 100 mm rear tyre is said to improve stability, especially during high-speed rides and sharp turns.

Other highlights are an engine start/stop switch, integrated headlamp beam and passing switch, a five-speed transmission, five-step adjustable rear suspension, Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer, etc.