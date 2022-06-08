2023 Honda HR-V Launched – New Design & Tech, Bigger Proportions

2023 Honda HR-V for North America is bigger than the Euro-spec model as it is based on the same platform as the latest Civic

Honda has launched the 2023 HR-V for the North American market and as expected, it looks a whole lot different from the Euro-spec version. The key difference is the bigger proportions and the exterior changes as it is built on the same platform as the Civic, as opposed to the latest Jazz based model sold in Europe and price-wise the NA version is more expensive too.

Costing between USD 23,650 (Rs. 18.38 lakh) and USD 28,950 (Rs. 22.51 lakh) excluding destination charges, the 2023 Honda HR-V moves closer to its bigger sibling, the CR-V. However, the next-gen CR-V bound for 2023 will be even bigger than the existing model. The new HR-V is a whopping 239 mm longer than the old model while the wheelbase length grows by 43 mm as well.

The exterior has taken a more matured approach with the presence of flowing body panels, sharp headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, a rather subtle looking grille with black inserts, wraparound LED tail lamps, integrated boot spoiler with high-mounted stop lamp, shark fin antenna, C-shaped black housing on the bumper, wide lower air intake, black wheel arch cladding, star-shaped alloy wheels and so on.

As for the performance, it uses the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated engine from Civic producing a maximum power output of 160 PS and 187 Nm and is paired with a CVT auto. This makes it 17 PS and 15 Nm more powerful than the previous 1.8-litre motor. The Japanese auto major does not sell a hybrid powertrain with the new HR-V and it hits out on the fuel economy.

Customers wanting to have an AWD system need to pay USD 1500 extra and the tech has been updated this time around. The interior also has resemblances to the latest Civic. It features a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a black cabin theme, a steering wheel with mounted controls, etc.

Honda will sell the new HR-V via rebadged route as the ZR-V in some international markets as well. As for India, the brand is working on a compact and a midsize SUV bound for launch in mid-2023 and in early 2024 respectively.