2023 Honda H’ness CB350, CB350 RS Are Here: 5 Things To Know

The 2023 Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350 RS now comply with BS6 Phase 2 emission standards and get a number of unique accessories

Honda has launched the 2023 H’ness CB350 and the CB350RS in India. Here are the top five things you need to know about the motorcycle updates.

1) OBD-2 Update

While mechanically the bikes remain unchanged, the recent update is mostly the addition of the second generation of Onboard Diagnostic Device (OBD 2). This enables both models ready for the future BS6 Phase-2 emission standards.

The identical 348.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine powers both the Honda H’ness CB350 and the CB350 RS. Its motor produces a maximum torque of 30 Nm and 20.7 horsepower.

2) Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350RS: New Top-end Models for 2023

The DLX Pro Chrome, the DLX Pro, and the DLX are the latest top-spec models for the H’ness CB350. On the other hand, the highest-spec CB350RS is referred to as the DLX Pro Dual tone. In essence, the new models take the place of the DLX Pro as the top models on both motorcycles.

3) Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350RS: Price Changes

Each model in Honda’s classic cruiser CB350 series comes in three trims. The CB350RS will retail for between Rs 2.15 lakh and Rs 2.18 lakh, all prices ex-showroom, while the H’ness CB350 is priced between Rs 2.10 lakh and Rs 2.15 lakh. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Classic 350, Jawa Classic, Forty-two, Yezdi Roadster, and other bikes are the main rivals of these models.

Variants H’ness CB350 CB350RS DLX Rs 2.1 Lakh Rs 2.15 lakh DLX Pro Rs 2.12 Lakh Rs 2.17 Lakh (Dual Tone) DLX Pro Rs 2.15 Lakh(Chrome) Rs 2.17 Lakh (Monotone)

4) 2023 Honda H’ness CB350, CB350RS: new colours

Two new colours are now offered for the Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. The Honda H’ness CB350 now sports two stripes in a contrasting grey colour and a new, darker shade of blue than previously. In addition, changes have been made to the grey/black colour scheme.

5) Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350RS: New seat

The H’ness CB350 receives a new split seat as standard equipment across all models in addition to the visual updates. Coated in a neat-looking tan colour, the seat is intended to give improved cushioning and support.

The company also unveiled a brand-new line of H’ness CB350 and CB350RS accessories. The former can be equipped with four kits as an option, but the latter can only be equipped with two kits.