2023 Honda Compact SUV To Likely Use 1.2L Petrol Engine With Hybrid Boost

The new Honda compact SUV might get a 1.2L petrol hybrid powertrain under the hood to offer superior fuel economy figures

It is no secret to anyone that Honda is working on a new compact SUV to be introduced in the Indian market. This new SUV is expected to lock its horns with the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, and the Mahindra XUV300.

While the Japanese carmaker is yet to share more details about this new upcoming SUV, a few reports suggest that it will be offered with a hybrid powertrain and here is everything that we know about this new SUV so far.

For starters, the new Honda SUV is expected to measure under 4m in length and will likely be offered with a 1.2L hybrid petrol powertrain. More details about this powertrain however are yet to be known. The brand might also offer this SUV with a 1.5L diesel engine that also does duty in the Amaze and the Honda City.

This new SUV will offer an upright stance with sharp styling elements and body cladding all across to give it a tough appearance. The overall styling is said to be inspired by the more premium Honda City. Inside, just like other Honda cars, this new SUV will offer a spacious and practical cabin in addition to a long list of features. We might also see some similarities in the cabin with the Amaze or the City.

On the features front, the Japanese carmaker is expected to offer this new compact SUV with features like automatic climate control, steering mounted controls, large touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, push-button start, connected car tech, and more.

This new SUV is expected to make its Indian debut in mid-2023 and will take on other compact SUVs in the market. The hybrid powertrain will likely be one of the main USPs of the new 2023 Honda SUV which will make it a practical choice for those with high annual usage. The brand may price this SUV aggressively to give stiff competition to its rivals.