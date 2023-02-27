2023 Honda City Facelift Leaked Fully Ahead Of Launch

2023 Honda City gets minor cosmetic revisions and the addition of a new strong hybrid variant; to launch soon without a diesel engine

Honda Cars India will officially launch the facelifted City in the domestic market soon. The fifth-generation midsize sedan made its market debut a few years ago and the strong hybrid variant joined the lineup later. The 2023 Honda City comes as part of the mid-cycle revision for the best-selling model in its segment and the top-spec variant has been revealed in a walkaround.

The 2023 Honda City has begun arriving at dealerships and the video shows the presence of an updated front end. The five-seater gains a slimmer chrome grille with black honeycomb inserts while the updated front bumper boasts new fog lamp housings and a new lower air intake. At the back, the bumper has been revised and the reflectors are repositioned.

Elsewhere, no other cosmetic changes have been made as the nine-array LED headlamps, bonnet, side profile, alloy wheels, tail lamps, etc have been carried over. A new Obsidian blue exterior shade has been added to the lineup and the existing colours such as Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and Meteoroid Grey Metallic have been retained.

A new entry-level petrol variant known as SV has been included and it will be sold only with a manual gearbox. It will be accompanied by V, VX and ZX. The 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 121 hp and the 1.5-litre Atkinson Cycle strong hybrid engine capable of 126 hp will be RDE compliant. The e:HEV has a claimed mileage of 26.5 kmpl and the regular petrol has it at 18.4 kmpl.

The e:HEV system is paired only with an eCVT and it enables a dedicated electric mode. The diesel engine has been let go of the entire Honda range. The 2023 Honda City will be retailed in a total of nine variants and the top-spec ADAS-equipped variants allow for features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and so on.

The new 2023 Honda City e:HEV V trim will be positioned below the ZX Hybrid. The City will continue to rival VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia while its main competitor, the Hyundai Verna, will get a new generation on March 21.