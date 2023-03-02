2023 Honda City Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 11.49 Lakh

2023 Honda City facelift gets minor cosmetic updates and new variants in the regular petrol and strong hybrid guises; no mechanical changes are made

Honda Cars India has today announced the launch of the facelifted City in India. The midsize sedan segment leader received its latest generation a few years ago and the strong hybrid variant was added to the lineup only last year. To stretch the lifespan of the fifth generation and to bring a refreshed vibe, Honda has now launched the facelifted version.

The 2023 Honda City carries a starting price tag of Rs. 11.49 lakh for the base variant and it goes up to Rs. 15.97 lakh for the top-spec regular petrol variant. The e:HEV strong hybrid version of the City is priced at Rs. 18.89 lakh and Rs. 20.39 lakh for the new V and existing ZX trims (ex-showroom). The reservations are taken at dealerships and online.

The regular petrol version gets a new entry-level SV trim, which is Rs. 41,000 more affordable but comparing the V trims, the price is up by Rs. 47,000. The exterior gains a redesigned and sleeker front grille with a chrome finish and honeycomb mesh pattern, updated front and rear bumpers, repositioned reflectors, a boot spoiler and newly designed alloy wheels.

The Japanese manufacturer has added a new Obsidian Blue Pearl paint exterior colour scheme. The cabin does not get any major updates as the same black and beige theme in the petrol and ivory/black combo on the hybrid are retained. However, the regular petrol top-end variant gains ADAS tech enabling adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, lane keep assist, etc.

It can be had in top-end MT and AT trims. The brand has added Low Speed Follow allowing drivers to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front while the Lead Car Departure Notification System will alert the drivers when the car ahead begins to move. The equipment list also boasts six airbags, TPMS, ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charger and so on.

With no performance change, except for the updates to meet BSVI stage 2 and readiness for E20, the 1.5L NA petrol engine developing 121 hp and the 1.5L strong hybrid petrol making 126 hp have been retained. The former is linked with a six-speed MT or a CVT while the latter is paired only with an e-CVT. The 1.5L diesel engine has been discontinued.

The e:HEV variant has a claimed mileage of 27.13 kmpl and it stands at 17.8 kmpl for petrol MT and 18.4 kmpl for petrol CVT. As standard, Honda offers a vehicle warranty of three years or unlimited km and it can be extended up to five years. The Li-ion battery in the e:HEV variant has eight years or 1.60 lakh km warranty.