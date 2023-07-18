2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Launched At Rs. 1.41 Lakh

2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is powered by a 199.6 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled 4V engine producing 18.9 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 17.35 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm

Hero MotoCorp has today announced the launch of the 2023 Xtreme 200S 4V in the domestic market. It was spotted at a dealer meet a few months ago and since then, the launch has been anticipated. Now, the official price has been announced as the faired supersport costs Rs. 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Compared to the old 2V, a host of updates have been included.

It competes with the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer SF, Bajaj Pulsar RS200, and Yamaha R15. The 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is equipped with a 199.6 cc single-cylinder two-valve oil-cooled engine with electronic fuel injection. The engine used to produce 17.8 bhp and 16.45 Nm of torque in its old form. The same powertrain now kicks out 18.9 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 17.35 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

It is paired with a 5-speed constant-mesh transmission. The 4V oil-cooled engine is OBD2 compliant as well as E20 compliant and gains Hero’s XSense technology. It can also be found in Xpulse 200 4V and 200 T. The 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V has been made available in a total of three colour schemes namely Moon Yellow, Panther Black Metallic and Stealth Edition.

On the design front, the faired supersport comes with a sharp headlamp section with a transparent windscreen, halogen turn indicators ejecting out of the fairing, multi-spoke 17-inch black alloy wheels with red stickering, a single-piece seat, a side-mounted exhaust system, black finished engine area, rear tyre hugger, a compact tail section, etc.

The features list comprises a new fully digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity enabling SMS and call alerts, and turn-by-turn navigation, telescopic front forks, seven-step pre-load adjustable monoshock rear suspension, clip-on handlebar, front and rear disc brakes, 12.8L fuel tank, and so on. It has a seat height of 795 mm.

Up next, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country will introduce the new generation Karizma XMR 210 in India and it will be equipped with a new 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. An all-new motorcycle based on the Harley-Davidson X440 will arrive by March 2024.