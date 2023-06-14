2023 Hero Xtreme 160R Launched In India At Rs. 1.27 Lakh

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R has been launched in three colour schemes and as many variants with added features including USD forks

Hero MotoCorp has today officially introduced the updated version of the Xtreme 160R in the domestic market. It gets a notable price hike considering that it has received a slew of updates. The entry-level naked streetfighter is unarguably the most interesting motorcycle introduced by the brand in recent years. It is known for its good handling characteristics and agility.

To take it above a notch and compete firmly against feature-packed rivals such as TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar N160, Hero has brought in updates including 37 mm KYB upside-down front forks. It will further enhance the manoeuvrability of the motorcycle while making it more agile through corners and the comfort factor will also be improved theoretically.

The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has been offered in three variants namely Standard, Connected and Pro. The base model costs Rs. 1,27,300, the mid variant at Rs. 1,32,800 and the top-spec trim at Rs. 1,36,500 (ex-showroom). Bookings will commence tomorrow and the deliveries will begin in the second week of July. With the four-valve setup, the 163 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine kicks out a maximum power output of 16.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm (1.6 bhp more than the 2V) and 14.5 Nm of peak torque (0.5 Nm torquier).

It is paired with a five-speed transmission. The company has been expanding the 4V tech and following the Xpulse 200 4V, Xpulse 200T 4V and Xtreme 160 4V, the faired Xtreme 200S will also get the same technology sooner rather than the latter as it has been spotted already. Besides the USD forks replacing the regular telescopic unit, the monoshock rear suspension is also new and is sourced from Showa.

The braking duties are handled by a disc brake at the front and rear, assisted by a single-channel ABS system. The Standard variant is available only with a telescopic fork setup at the front and a single seat while the Connected variant gets Bluetooth connectivity and the Pro variant comes with new two-tone shades, USD forks and split seats.

The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160 4V tips the weighing scale at 144 kg as it is heavier than the 2V model. It is claimed to do zero to 60 kmph in just 4.41 seconds. It also gains cosmetic updates such as longer fuel tank extensions and new graphics. The new two-tone paint scheme brings a refreshed vibe along with a new LED headlamp. The switchgear is borrowed from the latest Xpulse 200 4V and the LCD cluster comes with Bluetooth connectivity, alerts and navigation.