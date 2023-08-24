2023 Hero Glamour 125 Launched In India At Rs. 82,348

2023 Hero Glamour 125 has been made available in three paint schemes namely Techo Blue Black, Sports Red Black and Candy Blazing Red

Hero MotoCorp has today announced the launch of the updated Glamour 125 in the domestic market today and is available in a total of two variants. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has been refreshing its lineup over the last few months as the volume-based segments have witnessed the arrival of a number of new motorcycles and scooters.

It is worth noting that the largest two-wheeler producer in the country is preparing to introduce the long-awaited new generation Karizma XMR on August 29, 2023 in India. Back to the 2023 MY Hero Glamour 125, it is offered in Drum and Disc versions and is priced at Rs. 82,348 for the former and Rs. 86,348 for the latter (both ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The Hero Glamour is one of the consistently selling motorcycles for the brand in the commuter space and it has gained some cosmetic changes along with other updates. The 2023 Hero Glamour 125 gains new body graphics as the chequered flag like finish adds to the refreshed vibe. However, the overall design remains unchanged from the old model.

It features a new digital instrument cluster, USB charging port and Hero’s i3S patented idle start/stop technology for improved fuel efficiency. The new console shows information such as real-time mileage, low fuel indication, etc. Hero had shortened the rider seat height by 8 mm while the pillion seat height has been reduced by 17 mm.

The upright riding posture and relaxed set footpegs remain. The flatter fuel tank profile and the additional space for the rider to move around are said to improve the comfort factor. The 2023 Hero Glamour 125 is retailed in three paint schemes namely Techo Blue Black, Sports Red Black and Candy Blazing Red.

As for the performance, the familiar 125 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine is utilised by the updated Hero Glamour. It is BSVI phase 2 compliant and E20 fuel ready, and produces a maximum power output of 10.68 hp at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. It is claimed to have a fuel economy of 63 km per litre courtesy of the i3S tech.