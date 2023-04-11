2023 FASTER Awards Announced – Acer To Be The Title Sponsor

2023 Acer FASTER Awards will have GoPro and WD40 as associate sponsors; jury round to be held in Navi Mumbai and results will be announced at the end of April

One of the largest technology firms in the world, Acer, has become the title sponsor for the upcoming edition of the FASTER (Federation of Auto Scribes of the Electronic Realm) Awards. GoPro, the renowned maker of action cameras, and WD40, synonymous with motorists across the globe, will act as associate sponsors for the second edition of the awards.

Zen Microsystems have joined hands as data and testing partner for the 2023 edition of the Acer FASTER Awards. Markets & Markets will act as an independent validation agency to monitor the outcome accurately and in all fairness. This star-studded lineup will ensure the deserved two- and four-wheelers launched in the calendar year 2022 get their recognition.

The jury round will be held at the Central Park, Kharghar in Navi Mumbai between April 12 and 13, 2023. It will see each car and two-wheeler introduced in new generation avatars in CY 2022 get evaluated in real-world conditions acting as an ideal platform for buyers before deciding what to purchase with their hard-earned money.

The highly qualified jury members will test the vehicles comprehensively considering 13 different parameters before concluding on the winner in each category. The jury for the Acer FASTER Awards 2023 comprises some of the top names in the Indian automotive scene such as

Amit Chhangani – Editor, Motoroids Ayush Jain – Editor, Indian Torque Gaurav Yadav – Editor, Gaadiwaadi Jobo Kuruvilla – Editor, DriveSpark Narendra Sharma – Editor, Gearfliq Rohit Khurana – Editor, CarblogIndia Roshan Joseph – Editor, Pilot on Wheels

The 2023 Acer FASTER Awards will also celebrate the personalities that shaped the landscape of the auto sector in the last calendar year through various honours. The second edition of the FASTER Awards is divided into four categories.

The Product Award categories include:

Car of the Year

Bike of the Year

Scooter of the Year

EV of the Year 4-Wheeler

EV of the Year 2-Wheeler

Premium Car of the Year

Premium Bike of the Year

Personality and Team Awards include:

Motorsport Personality of the Year

Automotive Personality of the Year

Corp Comm Team of the Year

PR Team of the Year

Tech Award

Automotive Tech of the Year

Ad Campaign Award

Automotive Ad Campaign of the Year

The gala awards ceremony for the Acer Faster Awards 2023 will be conducted in the last week of April and it will be graced by the auto industry’s key personnel from various disciplines. Speaking of the announcement, Amit Chhangani, founding member and Chairman at FASTER, said

“After establishing itself firmly as one of the most credible, unbiased and objective Awards, tailor-made to recognize excellence and help car buyers across broad categories, FASTER Awards are back in a grander fashion for their 2023 iteration. The Acer FASTER Awards 2023 will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that only the absolute best and brightest in the industry get to lift the prestigious trophy. FASTER has been instrumental in bringing the most reputable digital Indian auto publications together and in giving a collective voice to the medium that shapes the buying decision of a wide majority of auto buyers in India. For the second iteration of FASTER Awards, we aim to further improve our adjudication process and work even more industriously towards our goal to create the most credible auto awards in the country”

FASTER comprises credible and influential names in the online auto media space: CarBlogIndia, DriveSpark Gaadiwaadi, Gaadiwale, GearFliQ, Motoroids, Indian Torque, Pilot on Wheels and Baiju Nair. The content created is consumed in six different languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The cumulative reach of the publications exceeds a whopping 250 million.