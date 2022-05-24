2023 CFMoto 150 NK (Yamaha MT-15 Rival) Debuts With New Updates

2023 CFMoto 150 NK derives power from a 149.4 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing a maximum power output of 14.34 bhp and 12.2 Nm of peak torque

CFMoto debuted in India in July 2019 with four motorcycles across different segments. Its current BSVI range comprises 300 NK, 650 NK, 650 MT and 650 GT. The Chinese brand has been expanding its lineup in the international markets and recently, the entry-level 150 NK naked motorcycle was introduced in Australia with a few updates.

It has the potential to take on Yamaha MT-15, KTM Duke 125 and Honda CB 150R but whether it would reach India or not is yet unknown. The 2023 CFMoto 150 NK is equipped with a new dual-channel ABS system in place of a single-channel unit found in the previous model. It is the only big update though as others are merely cosmetical with new body graphics.

The updated CFMoto 150 NK comes with a sleek-looking headlight cluster with LED turn signals sitting on both sides, sharp body panels, Y-shaped black alloy wheels, split seat setup, single-piece grab rail, dual-tone colour schemes, etc. It has plenty in common with the KTM range as the exposed trellis frame and many other mechanical bits are identical.

As for the performance, a 149.4 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine produces a maximum power output of 14.34 bhp and 12.2 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed transmission. In comparison, the Yamaha MT-15 V2 launched recently in India with minor updates develops nearly 4 bhp more power and close to 2 Nm more torque.

The 2023 CFMoto 150 NK is priced at AUD 4,290 (estimated at around Rs. 2.35 lakh). It is suspended on upside-down front forks and a monoshock at the rear while brakes duties are handled by a 292 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. It rides on 17-inch wheels and has an overall length of 2,025 mm, width of 770 mm and height of 1,070 mm.

The updated motorcycle has a wheelbase length of 1,360 mm, seat height of 775 mm and ground clearance of 150 mm with a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres and dry weight of 135 litres. The company offers three years/unlimited km warranty as standard for Australian consumers.