2023 BMW Z4 Roadster Launched In India At Rs. 89.30 Lakh

2023 BMW Z4 is brought into the country via CBU route and is powered by a 3.0L inline six-cylinder engine developing 340 hp and 500 Nm

BMW India has today announced the launch of the new Z4 roadster in India and it will be available at all authorised dealerships present in the country as a CBU import from next month onwards. The German manufacturer is offering the roadster as a BMW M Performance model dubbed the BMW Z4 M40i.

It combines the sportiness of a roadster with the athletic ability of an M model with striking visual cues and customers can option out a number of elements too. The new BMW Z4 M40i is priced at Rs. 89.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and is sold in multiple colour schemes: non-metallic Alpine White as metallic paint jobs such as the new Thundernight, Skyscraper grey and Portimao Blue along with Black Sapphire, San Fransisco Red and the optional Frozen Grey II.

As standard, the interior gets Aluminium Mesh Effect along with upholstery options in Leather Vernasca Black, Leather Vernasca Cognac and Leather Vernasca Magma Red. It comes with a standard warranty of two years for unlimited kilometres while the Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from the third year of operation to a maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation.

Speaking of the new launch, Vikram Pawah, BMW Group India said, “With its hallmark BMW sporting prowess, the new BMW Z4 draws inspiration from the historic roots of the brand. It is the epitome of driving pleasure with its powerful engine, rear-wheel drive and a vehicle concept centered around agility and dynamic excellence with a premium ambience. With its dynamic proportions, emotional design and thrilling sportiness, the open-top two-seater takes the traditional roadster experience to the modern era.”

Some of the exterior highlights are BMW Kidney Grille sporting a horizontal inner structure design, large air inlets, vertically positioned LED headlamps and a long bonnet that stretches over the wheel arches, a soft top that can open and close electrically in ten seconds, air breathers on the front wheel arches and aero air vents, a distinctive rear spoiler, slim L shaped LED tail lamps and sporty diffuser and exhaust outlets.

The interior of the 2023 BMW Z4 roadster comprises a driver-orientated cockpit design, ambient lighting, two-zone AC, electric seat adjustment with memory function, increased storage space behind the seats with a retaining net, large cupholders under the centre armrest cover, etc. The features list is more upmarket.

The BMW M Performance version adds aggressive details and unique touches inside and out. As for the performance, a 3.0L six-cylinder inline engine develops 340 hp and 500 Nm at 1,600-4,500 rpm. It is paired with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. It is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.