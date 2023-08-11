2023 Audi Q8 e-tron Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch

The bookings for the 2023 Audi Q8 e-tron have commenced in India for an initial token of Rs. 5 lakh and it will be made available in two trim levels

Audi India has begun taking bookings for the 2023 Q8 e-tron in the domestic market and it can be reserved for an initial token of Rs. 5 lakh. It will be made available in a total of two variants namely the 50 and 55. The flagship electric SUV will be officially launched on August 18, 2023 and it will compete directly against the likes of Jaguar I-Pace.

The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer will sell the new Q8 e-tron in two body types: an SUV and a Sportback. The 50 variant comes equipped with a 95 kWh battery pack and is capable of developing a maximum power output of 340 hp and 664 Nm of peak torque. The claimed driving range of the SUV stands at 491 km while the Sportback has it at 505 km on a single charge.

The more powerful 2023 Audi Q8 e-tron 55 features a 114 kWh battery pack and the combined power output stands at 408 hp and 664 Nm. The SUV iteration has a claimed driving range of 582 km while the Sportback has it at 600 km. Both variants are compatible to be charged via a 22 kW AC charger and they support up to 170 kW DC fast charger.

The brand claims that the Q8 e-tron can be replenished back to 80 per cent from 10 per cent in just 31 minutes when charged through a DC fast charger. Courtesy of the dual electric motor setup, the 2023 Audi Q8 e-tron boasts a four-wheel-drive system and the adaptive air suspension aids in high level comfort and tackling different surface conditions.

The equipment list comprises a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a four-zone automatic climate control system, a 360-degree camera system, an 8.6-inch screen for controlling AC, a 16-speaker B&O audio, steering wheel with mounted controls, a panoramic sunroof, use of high-quality materials on the surfaces, leather seat upholstery, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) and a lot more.

The Q8 e-tron is nothing but the facelifted version of the brand’s first electric SUV, the e-tron.