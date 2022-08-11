2023 Audi Q3 Bookings Open In India; Deliveries To Begin Later This Year

2023 Audi Q3 is equipped with the familiar 2.0-litre four-cylinder TFSI petrol engine producing 190 PS and 320 Nm of peak torque

Audi India has today announced the commencement of online bookings for the new Q3 in the domestic market on its official website and through the ‘myAudi Connect’ application. It can be reserved for an initial token of Rs. 2 lakh and the first 500 customers will receive many ownership benefits.

They include an extended warranty (2+3 years) and a comprehensive service package (3 year / 50,000 km). The new crossover will be made available in a total of two variants namely Premium Plus and Technology and will be packed with a slew of new features including some of the segment-first ones according to the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer.

There will also be special loyalty benefits for the existing Audi customers in India. The deliveries of the 2023 Audi Q3 will begin towards the end of this calendar year. Speaking of the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The new Audi Q3 has a fan following of its own in India and is loved by one and all. It has been our best-selling model and we are overjoyed to open bookings in addition to announcing all the fantastic features and ownership benefits. With the new Audi Q3, we are offering a stellar proposition with its new look and best-in-class features.”

As for the performance, the 2023 Audi Q3 is equipped with the familiar 2.0-litre four-cylinder TFSI petrol engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 190 PS and 320 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a Quattro all-wheel-drive system as standard. It is capable of achieving zero to 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds and has 222 kmph top speed

It comes loaded with features including a set of 18-inch five-arm style alloy wheels, LED headlights with LED rear combination lights, a panoramic glass sunroof, a high gloss styling package, leatherette seat upholstery, rear seat plus with Fore/aft adjustment, power-adjustable front seats with four-way Lumbar support, leather-wrapped three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, etc.

Other highlights in the 2023 Audi Q3 Premium Plus variant are decorative silver aluminium inserts, single colour ambient lighting package, scuff plates with aluminium inserts at the front, hill start assist function, storage and luggage compartment package, frameless auto-dimming interior rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, engine start/stop button with regen braking, parking aid plus with reversing camera, cruise control with speed limiter, powered, heated and auto-dimming ORVMs, an all-digital instrument console, etc.

You would also get six airbags, six-speaker audio, Bluetooth connectivity, Audi smartphone interface, electromechanical power steering, and features such as TPMS, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, anti-theft wheel bolts and space-saving spare wheel. The new Audi Q3 has the largest bootspace in its segment at 530 litres.

The equipment list in the top-spec Technology trim comprises aluminium finished interior, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Audi Drive Select, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, 30-colour ambient lighting, comfort key with a gesture-controlled boot, Audi phone box with a wireless charging system and a ten-speaker 180W audio.