2023 Ather 450X Range Gets More Affordable – 5 Key Things

2023 Ather 450X range gets a new Pro Pack with additional features and is Rs. 30,000 more expensive than the regular variant

Ather Energy has introduced a more affordable version of the 450X in the domestic market. As part of rejigging the lineup, the 2023 Ather 450X range gains a Pro Pack with the inclusion of many new features over the entry-level model. Here we have covered all the details about the electric scooter in our top five list:

1. Ather 450 Plus Is No More:

The Bengaluru-based manufacturer offered the 450 Plus as its most affordable variant previously. It apparently had lesser features than the 450X. Courtesy of the rejig, the standard 450X is currently the new base trim and it comes with similar technical specifications as the top-spec Pro Pack.

2. Features Absent On Standard Variant:

The regular version of the Ather 450X does not possess fast charging capability, park assist, hill-hold assist, a suite of Bluetooth connectivity options and access to the Ather Grid charging network. It has a limited warranty for the battery pack than the Pro Pack variant (3 yr/30k km as opposed to 5 yr/60k km) and there are no ride modes as well. A more entry-level seven-inch touchscreen with a greyscale interface ditching the coloured display.

3. Colour Schemes:

The standard 2023 Ather 450X and the Ather 450X Pro Pack have been made available in a total of six colour schemes namely Space Grey, Still White, Salt Green, True Red, Cosmic Black and Lunar Grey. The regular model will rival TVS iQube S and Ola S1.

4. Price:

The 2023 Ather 450X range has a starting price of Rs. 98,183 while the more feature-rich Pro Pack carries a sticker tag of Rs. 1,28,443 with state subsidies included (both prices ex-showroom Delhi).

5. Same Battery & But Slower Charging:

The 6.4 kW electric motor continues to enable a peak torque of 26 Nm and the top speed of 90 kmph and gradability of 20 degrees remain the same. The 3.7 kWh battery pack is identical to the Pro Pack variant but the charging time is longer due to a slower home charger. It takes 15 hours and 20 minutes to replenish to 100 per cent as opposed to just 5 hours and 40 minutes in the Pro Pack.