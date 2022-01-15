2022 Yezdi Adventure On/Off-Road First Ride Review – Video

Yezdi Adventure manages to feel very confidence-inspiring both on and off the road, and the powerful engine offers brilliant performance

Yezdi has finally arrived in its revived avatar, with three new offerings – Adventure, Scrambler, and Roadster. With these, the brand is planning to take the fight to Royal Enfield, which currently rules the premium space in the Indian motorcycle market. Yezdi Adventure is the flagship model in the brand’s range, meant to compete with RE Himalayan.

The video below, posted by Power On Wheel, shows us how the motorcycle performs out in the real world. The performance is quite impressive, including both acceleration and braking. The host takes the motorcycle on broken roads first, where the ride and handling balance makes quick work of the terrain. After that, the rider takes the bike on the tarmac, and the on-road handling was also great.

The tall handlebar and upright seating posture gives one a commanding riding position, and the tall visor prevents wind blasts. The instrument cluster is easy to read, and it is tilt-adjustable, which is a nice practical touch. Yezdi Adventure also comes standard with a TFT screen for turn-by-turn navigation, which utilises Bluetooth-enabled smartphone connectivity.

The bike has a kerb weight of 188 kg, but it feels lighter than that when on the move. That said, the 815mm seat height is on the taller side, which can be a problem for shorter riders. The front forks have a travel of 200mm, while the rear monoshock has a travel of 180mm. That, combined with a ground clearance of 220mm, makes it easy to handle off-road trails.

The 15.5-litre fuel tank is similar in capacity to RE Himalayan. The 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine of the Yezdi is more powerful than its Royal Enfield rival, with 30.2 PS and 29.9 Nm on tap, and it comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. In typical ADV fashion, the bike gets wire-spoked wheels (21-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear). Dual-channel ABS (with three modes- Rain, Off-road, and Road) is offered as standard.

Yezdi Adventure is priced from Rs. 2.10 lakh to Rs. 2.19 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Along with Royal Enfield Himalayan, it competes with KTM 250 Adventure as well. If Classic Legends manages to expand the dealer network and improve the aftersales service support of Jawa and Yezdi, then we’re sure that Yezdi Adventure will find a lot of takers.