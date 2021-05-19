2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 Off-Road Scooter Unveiled

The updated Yamaha Zuma 125 offers a more rugged design than before, and its 125cc liquid-cooled single-pot engine now gets VVA

Yamaha has officially lifted the veil from the redesigned 2022 Zuma 125. The updated scooter sports a rugged and unique styling, with asymmetrical twin-pod headlamps (with adjustable beams), a relatively bulky fairing, and new body panels. The Zuma 125 comes equipped with 12-inch wheels, off-road tyres, and a tail rack, which add to its utilitarian appeal.

The 2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 is built on a steel tube frame chassis with a step-through design. It features telescopic front forks and dual rear shockers, offering 3.2 inches and 3.1 inches of suspension travel, respectively. The scooter has a seat height of 30.9 inches, slightly higher than the previous model, but the narrow shape of the seat allows for easy reach to the ground.

Powering the scooter is a 125cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which gets a revised bore and stroke (52.0mm x 58.7mm), along with a higher compression ratio (11.2:1). It also gets Yamaha’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) tech, which improves the overall power output and delivery. The scooter also comes equipped with a centrifugal clutch and a V-belt driven automatic transmission.

Yamaha claims that the 2022 Zuma 125 can deliver a fuel economy of 101 mpg (around 43 kmpl). Other than that, it gets a 245mm disc brake on the front wheel and a 230mm disc on the rear wheel. The scooter features a linked braking system, wherein the rear brake lever applies a little braking force to the front wheel as well, but the front brake lever only applies force to the front wheel.

As for the underseat storage compartment, it is big enough to swallow a full-face helmet, and it gets a USB-A socket for charging your smartphone. Other than that, the scooter also gets an LCD instrument cluster, a 6-litre fuel tank, a centre stand, and two helmet hangers.

The 2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 is expected to go on sale in the US market in July 2021, and will be priced at $3,699. It will be available in two colour options – Matte Black and Team Yamaha Blue. The Zuma 125 won’t make its way to the Indian market, primarily due to its relatively high price tag.