2022 Yamaha XSR 125 Gets Legacy Edition With New Updates

2022 Yamaha XSR 125 gains new colour schemes along with new Metzeler Karoo tyres and gold painted spoke wheels to enhance its retro appeal

Yamaha has introduced the Legacy Edition of the XSR 125 for 2022 in the United Kingdom and the motorcycle is priced at £4,950 (Rs. 4.90 lakh approximately). The neo-retro bike will be made available from June 2022 onwards in its special edition guise. The 2022 Yamaha XSR 125 gains new colour schemes along with new Metzeler Karoo tyres and gold painted spoke wheels.

It does give a sporty vibe with retro design elements adding a fine touch. The block pattern tyres are designed to render a retro appeal to the motorcycle while the muffler cover has also been redesigned to enhance the styling. With no change in performance, the 2022 Yamaha XSR 125 features a 124 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine.

It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of around 14.9 PS at 10,000 rpm and 11.5 Nm of peak torque delivered at 8,000 rpm. The neo-retro motorcycle has several commonalities with the MT125 and both share the same engine, which is paired with a six-speed transmission. Some of the highlights features are a round-shaped LED headlamp and LED tail lamp, a single-piece seat, a side-mounted exhaust system with a heat shield, a compact rear end, etc.

Other highlights in the 2022 Yamaha XSR 125 are a circular LCD fully-digital instrument cluster, upside-down front forks, monoshock rear suspension, 110/70 front and 140/70 rear tyres, 267 mm front disc and 220 mm rear disc assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, 17-inch wheels, etc. Yamaha also offers a range of optional accessories with the XSR 125 including an Akrapovic exhaust system.

The Japanese manufacturer has long been expected to launch the XSR 155 in India but it never really came to fruition. Last year, Yamaha launched the fourth-generation R15 V4 and Aeroxx 155 performance-based maxi-scooter. Both have been well received amongst customers, and only a few days back, the MT-15 V2 debuted with a number of updates.

Yamaha also brought in the 60th Anniversary Edition of R15M while the MT-15 V2 gains updated graphics and instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, upside-down front forks and aluminium swingarm but the dual-channel ABS system has disappointingly been given a miss.