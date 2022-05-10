2022 Yamaha Tricity 125 Launched With A Host Of Updates

2022 Yamaha Tricity 125 is powered by a Euro 5 compliant 125 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine producing 9 hp at 7,500 rpm and 11.7 Nm at 7,250 rpm

Yamaha has introduced the updated version of the Tricity three-wheeler in the European market. The Tricity 125 has been available on sale since 2014 and it has had a unique following in a similar fashion to the Niken three-wheeler for years now. For 2022, the 125 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine is Euro 5 compliant.

The powertrain features Yamaha’s Blue Core technology along with Variable Valve Actuation and an engine start/stop system. The engine is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 9 hp at 7,500 rpm and 11.7 Nm of peak torque delivered at 7,250 rpm. It is equipped with an LMW (Leaning Multi Wheel) Ackermann steering with dual front wheels.

They help in increasing the traction and stability at the front while the redesigned chassis is claimed to improve the stability and riding comfort of the machine. The Japanese manufacturer has also revised the twin shock absorbers at the back for better ride quality. At the front, the 2022 Yamaha Trinity 125 features a dual 220 mm front disc unit and a single 230 mm rear disc.

Yamaha employs a combined braking system known as the Unified Braking System and it works in a way that the brakes at the front and the rear come into play during braking proportionately for improved safety and stability. The 2022 Yamaha Tricity 125 has a fuel tank capacity of 7.2 litres and it tips the weighing scale at 156 kg.

The updated three-wheeler has a seat height of 780 mm while the under-seat storage is good enough to accommodate a single full-face helmet. Inside the front cowl, you could find space to keep hold of everyday items. The equipment list also comprises a monochrome LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity as it can be connected through Yamaha’s MyRide application.

Yamaha sells the 2022 Tricity 125 in three different paint schemes namely Icon Grey, Matte Grey and Milky White. The front end of the three-wheeler comes with an LED headlamp, tall windscreen and prominent body panels with a bulging single-piece seat, a side-mounted exhaust system, a larger footboard than usual, etc.