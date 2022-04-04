2022 Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 To Debut In India On April 11

Yamaha will soon introduce the new MT-15 version 2.0 in the Indian market, and unofficial bookings are already underway

Yamaha will unveil the updated MT-15 in India on 11th April 2022. Select dealerships across the country have even started accepting unofficial pre-orders for it. The new motorcycle – MT-15 version 2.0 – will feature plenty of changes over the previous model (which was discontinued at the start of this year), in terms of aesthetics as well as the mechanicals.

Yamaha MT-15 v2 is expected to get the same cycle parts as YZF-R14 v4. This would include a pair of USD front forks (with golden finish), a monocross link-type rear suspension (monoshock), and a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument console. The braking system will consist of single discs on both wheels (282mm front and 220mm rear).

The new MT-15 will likely drop the single-channel ABS in favour of a dual-channel system. The overall design of the motorcycle isn’t expected to change much, although new livery and paint options will be offered. The upright riding ergonomics won’t change, and the ride and handling balance would likely remain the same as the older version.

Yamaha MT-15 v2 will be powered by the same 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor as YZF-R15 v4. This powerplant will belt out a maximum power of 18.4 PS (at 10,000 rpm) and a peak torque of 14.2 Nm (at 7,500 rpm), mated to a 6-speed sequential transmission, with a slip & assist clutch on offer as well.

Thanks to VVA (Variable Valves Actuation), this engine delivers optimum power throughout the rev-band. That, coupled with the light expected weight of MT-15 v2, should result in impressive performance. Traction control and quickshifter could be offered as well, perhaps on higher variants.

With all the additional features on offer, Yamaha MT-15 version 2.0 is expected to be significantly more expensive than the previous version. As per our dealer sources, a price increase of around Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 17,000 is expected on the new model. Upon launch, MT-15 v2 won’t have any direct rivals in the Indian market, although its closest competitors will be KTM 125 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

