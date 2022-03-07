2022 Yamaha MT-15 India Launch Likely Soon With New Updates

Yamaha MT-15 is expected to be updated in the Indian market soon, and ahead of that, the motorcycle has been temporarily discontinued

Yamaha Motor India has temporarily discontinued MT-15. We expect the manufacturer to re-introduce the motorcycle in our market soon in an updated avatar. As per recent type approval documents, the updated MT-15 will feature changes to the design and dimensions, and even the engine would be tuned differently.

We expect the upcoming updated motorcycle to get a redesigned instrument console with Bluetooth-enabled smartphone connectivity. The engine will likely be the same as YZF-R15 v4 – a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit, with 18.4 PS and 14.2 Nm on tap. Before discontinuation, MT-15’s engine belted out 18.5 PS and 13.9 Nm, the same as R15S (or R15 v3).

This engine will also feature VVA tech, which will ensure that the power stays strong throughout the rev range. The 6-speed sequential transmission will likely be carried forward, unchanged, along with the slipper & assist clutch. The new model could also get dual-channel ABS; previously, only single-channel ABS was offered on it. Other expected additions to the features list could be a quick shifter and a traction control system.

Other technical specifications are a mystery too, but there are speculations floating around. The updated Yamaha MT-15 could get USD telescopic forks at the front, while the rear suspension will continue to be a monoshock unit. The bike would get alloy wheels as well, along with disc brakes on both ends.

The new MT-15 will surely be a little more expensive than the outgoing model, which used to retail at Rs. 1.46 lakh to Rs. 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) before discontinuation. It should be noted that plenty of dealers would have leftover stock of the motorcycle, and with clearance sales, interested buyers would be able to get a good bargain on it right now.

Regular readers would know that Yamaha MT-15 is essentially a naked streetfighter version of YZF-R15. It doesn’t have any direct competitors in the Indian market, with its closest rival being KTM 125 Duke. Interestingly, the latter is more expensive, despite having a smaller engine!