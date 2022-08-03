2022 Yamaha MotoGP Edition Launched In India From Rs. 87,330

2022 Yamaha MotoGP Edition is available with the YZF-R15M, the MT-15 V2.0, the Aerox 155 and the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid models boasting visual changes

Yamaha Motor India has today announced the launch of the 2022 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models in the domestic market as the YZF-R15M, the MT-15 V2.0, the Aerox 155 and the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooter have gained the MotoGP treatment. The new model range will be available at all the premium Blue Square outlets present in the country.

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition for the YZF-R15M and MT-15 V2.0 comes with the Yamaha MotoGP branding on the tank shrouds, the fuel tank and side panels, emphasising the brand’s racing heritage. The Yamaha MotoGP Edition for the Aerox 155 and the RayZR gain Yamaha MotoGP branding all across the body surface.

Speaking of the new models, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies, Mr. Eishin Chihana said, “Today, we are glad to introduce 4 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models for our customers who are passionate MotoGP fans ignited by the spirit of racing. Going forward, the company will continue to introduce more such exciting products as a part of its brand commitment to India.”

The 2022 Yamaha MotoGP Edition for the R15M costs Rs. 1,90,900 while the MT-15 V2.0 with a similar treatment, priced at Rs. 1,65,400 and Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid at Rs. 87,330. The price of the Aerox 155 is yet to be announced (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition will be retailed in limited numbers only.

With no performance changes, the Aerox 155 uses a 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine that pushes out a maximum power output of 14.79 bhp and 13.9 Nm of peak torque. The performance scooter has made quite an impact since its market launch in India and its range was expanded with new colours and now the 2022 MotoGP Edition.

The Yamaha Ray ZR125 MotoGP edition features a 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled unit kicking out 8.04 bhp power and 10.3 Nm of torque. The Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 comes with the same 155 cc liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation technology capable of 18.14 bhp and 14.1 Nm and is paired with a six-speed transmission.