2022 Yamaha FZS-Fi Launched – Five Things To Know

2022 Yamaha FZS-Fi continues to be powered by the 149 cc single-cylinder two-valve air-cooled fuel-injected engine producing 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm

India Yamaha Motor has announced the launch of the 2022 FZS-Fi in the domestic market. Last year, the Yamaha FZ-Fi and FZS-Fi were launched with reduced kerb weight and the addition of Bluetooth connectivity and side stand engine cutoff. For 2022, the naked motorcycles have received minor updates as well to stretch the lifespan of the existing generation. Here are the five things you need to know about it:

1. Performance:

The 2022 Yamaha FZS-Fi continues to be powered by the 149 cc single-cylinder two-valve air-cooled fuel-injected engine that is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission as no mechanical changes have been implemented. It is equipped with telescopic forks at the front, a monoshock suspension at the rear, and a disc brake on both ends with a single-channel ABS system.

2. Features List:

The Japanese manufacturer has introduced the FZS-Fi Dlx variant for 2022 with features like an LED tail lamp, LED turn indicators, coloured wheels at the front and rear, dual-tone seat setup, and different body graphics. The equipment list also boasts a multi-function LCD instrument cluster, LED headlamp, an engine guard, and so on.

3. Availability:

The new FZS-Fi series will be available across all the authorised dealerships of Yamaha present in the country from the second week of this month.

4. Price:

The 2022 Yamaha FZS-Fi is priced from Rs. 1,15,900 for the Standard variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 1,18,900 for the Dlx variant (both prices, ex-showroom). The regular FZ FI variant carries a price tag of Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) as the FZ series looks to appeal to the entry-level customers expecting a sporty looking commuter in the 150 cc space.

5. Colours:

The new Dlx variant of the 2022 Yamaha FZS-Fi is offered in a total of three colour schemes namely Metallic Black, Metallic Deep Red, and Solid Gray. The two-tone seat is only available in the Metallic Black and Metallic Deep Red paint schemes while the standard version can be had in Matte Red and Matte Blue colours.