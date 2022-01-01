2022 Yamaha FZ, FZ-S Priced From Rs. 1.10L; Gets New Features

2022 Yamaha FZ range has gained a new FZ-S Deluxe variant with features such as an LED tail lamp and LED blinkers, coloured wheels, two-tone seat, etc

Yamaha Motor India will reportedly announce the launch of the 2022 FZ FI and FZ-S FI in the domestic market very soon and the details surrounding them have been leaked online. In addition, a new range-topping Yamaha FZ-S Deluxe variant has been included in the lineup and thereby helping in expanding the range further.

Just as the R15 and MT15 nameplates, Yamaha has the FZ series as one of its popular models in the country and it received a big upgrade quite a while ago. The 2021 Yamaha FZ FI and FZ-S FI were announced in February last year with two kilograms reduced kerb weight while Bluetooth connectivity and side stand engine cutoff function was added.

The 2022 Yamaha FZ FI has a starting price of Rs. 1.10 lakh while the FZ-S with a few enhancements over the base model costs Rs. 1.16 lakh. The top-spec FZ-S Deluxe is priced at Rs. 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level FZ FI will be available in Deep Purplish Blue Metallic Y and Black Metallic X shades, and the FZ-S FI gains Matte Dull Red Metallic 4 and Matte Dark Purplish Blue Metallic 1.

The 2022 Yamaha FZ-S Deluxe gains Black Metallic X, Deep Red Metallic X and Pastel Dark Grey colour schemes and on the features front, it comes with an LED headlamp, side stand engine cut-off function and a negative LCD instrument cluster. The 2022 Yamaha FZ-S is also equipped with an LED tail lamp but the turn indicators continue to be halogen units.

Other highlights in the FZ-S Deluxe include Bluetooth connectivity enabling locate my bike, e-lock and answer back functions, and it also boasts LED turn indicators, coloured alloy wheels, dual-tone seat, etc. With no performance changes, the FZ series continues to use the 149 cc single-cylinder two-valve air-cooled fuel-injected engine.

It produces a maximum power output of 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 3.6 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission. The 2022 Yamaha FZ range is suspended on telescopic front forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The anchorage is handled by disc brakes on both ends assisted by a dual-channel ABS system.