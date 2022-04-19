2022 Yamaha Crosser 150 (FZ Based) Adventure Bike Breaks Cover

2022 Yamaha Crosser 150 is powered by the same 149 cc single-cylinder four-valve air-cooled engine as the FZ developing 12.4 PS and 12.7 Nm

Yamaha has introduced the 2022 Crosser for the Brazilian market and is offered in S and Z trims (priced at Rs. 2.7-2.8 lakh approximately). The dual-sport motorcycle is based on the FZ Fi and FZ-X sold in India and it derives power from the same 149 cc single-cylinder four-valve air-cooled engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 12.4 PS at 7,500 rpm and 12.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

The Yamaha FZ-Fi V3 develops 12.4 PS at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm in India. The entry-level motorcycle has a tall seat height of 845 mm while the kerb weight stands at 137 kg. At the front, the 2022 Yamaha Crosser 150 boasts a stylish LED headlamp surrounded by LED Daytime Running Lights and the front beak goes in line with the sharp design language carried throughout.

It has a raked front suspension with long wheel travel while the front and rear studded types are shod on wire-spoked wheels. The 2022 Yamaha Crosser has a telescopic front fork setup with suspension travel of 180 mm and the rear has a monoshock unit with 160 mm travel. The dual-sport rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels and the rearview mirrors follow a sleek styling.

Some of the key highlights in the new Crosser 150 are a digital instrument cluster similar to the FZ series and it shows speed, rpm, fuel indication, trip, clock and position of the gear but Bluetooth connectivity is not available. Braking duties are performed by a single disc at the front and rear, assisted by a single-channel ABS system.

It also boasts a single-piece seat, fake air vents on the fuel tank, halogen turn signals, a side-mounted exhaust system, Crosser graphics and a thick grab handle on either side. Despite having several commonalities with the FZ V3, the chances of the Yamaha Crosser reaching India are very low. Only a few days ago, the Japanese brand introduced the MT 15 V2 and a special edition R15M.

Yamaha could be looking at expanding its 250 cc portfolio as the Tracer name was trademarked quite a while ago and it could open up the sports touring segment.