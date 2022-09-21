2022 Volvo XC40 Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 43.20 Lakh

2022 Volvo XC40 and XC90 come with notable updates inside and out and both use mild-hybrid petrol engines in India

Volvo Cars India has today announced the launch of the 2022 XC40 in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 43.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted entry-level luxury SUV comes with a host of revisions inside and out while receiving a brand new mild-hybrid system. The updated XC40 made its global debut earlier this calendar year.

It will continue to compete against Audi Q3, BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and the Mini Countryman. The exterior gains a revised front grille with a glossy black finish and the Volvo badge sits in the middle with chrome surrounds. The headlamps come with a sleeker treatment this time around while the signature Thor’s Hammer LED Daytime Running Lights have been carried over.

Other highlights are updated fog lamp housings with black surrounds, new skid plates at the front and the rear, a set of newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, mildly updated LED tail lamps and chromed-out twin exhaust outlets. The cabin features a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The equipment list also comprises PM 2.5 air purifier, a 14-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system, a panoramic sunroof, a new crystal gear lever, a wireless charging facility and so on. With the use of fewer physical buttons, the interior gives an upmarket vibe and the surface materials and trims are of high quality as you’d expect in a Volvo.

Under the bonnet, the 2022 Volvo XC40 features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine working in tandem with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The combined power output stands at 297 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque and the system is paired with an eight-speed torque converter AT. Courtesy of the idle start/stop technology, the fuel economy has been increased to 15 kmpl.

The safety features list composes seven airbags, three-point seatbelts, a blind spot monitoring system with steering assist and Volvo’s Pilot Assist as standard, etc. The Swedish brand has also introduced the updated XC90 with a mild-hybrid engine alongside its smaller sibling and it carries a price tag of Rs. 94.90 lakh (ex-showroom).