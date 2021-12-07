2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Launched In India At Rs. 31.99 Lakh

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine pushing out 190 PS and 320 Nm; offered only with a seven-speed DSG

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has today announced the launch of the facelifted Tiguan in the domestic market as the five-seater premium SUV makes a comeback after a long hiatus in its BSVI avatar. Unlike the previous model, the 2022 Tiguan is locally assembled at VW Group’s Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra.

The updated version of the Volkswagen Tiguan has been on sale in the international markets for some time already and it has finally returned to India to strengthen the company’s SUV range. Only a few months ago, the German manufacturer introduced the Taigun midsize SUV with heavy local content under the India 2.0 project.

In addition, the seven-seater Tiguan Allspace is no more available. The 2022 VW Tiguan has arrived to rival the likes of Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross and Hyundai Tucson and it gets an assortment of changes inside and out compared to its previous iteration to stretch the lifespan of the existing generation as it continues to be underpinned by the MQB platform.

The new Tiguan comes equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine, and it develops a maximum power output of 190 PS and 320 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is connected to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels through 4Motion tech. In comparison, the old 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine made only 143 PS.

Available in a fully-loaded Elegance trim, the updated Tiguan is priced at Rs. 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) and deliveries will commence by the middle of January 2022. The exterior gains a revised front grille, updated front and rear bumpers, triangular fog lamp housings and wider central air inlet, sharper LED headlights with adaptive function, a set of new 18-inch alloy wheels, redesigned LED tail lamps, prominent TIGUAN lettering on the bootlid, etc.

The interior carries a black theme with metallic accents and it features an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected tech, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, engine start/stop button, soft-touch dashboard, Vienna leather seat upholstery, automatic climate control, 10-inch digital gauge cluster, reversing camera, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, etc.

On the safety front, it gets six airbags, ABS, ESP, HSA, HDC, TPMS, ISOFIX child seat mounts, etc. The colour schemes available with the 2022 VW Tiguan are Nightshade Blue, Pure White, Oryx White, Deep Black, Dolphin Grey, Reflex Silver and Kings Red.