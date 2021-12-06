2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Launching Tomorrow In India

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine developing 190 PS and 320 Nm; paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India began production of the 2022 Tiguan at its Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra just a while ago and the SUV is making its official market debut tomorrow. The updated Tiguan will join the Taigun midsize SUV in the brand’s local lineup as the seven-seater Tiguan Allspace has been discontinued to make way for it.

The five-seater SUV comes with a host of notable revisions compared to the old model. It will lock horns with Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross and Hyundai Tucson and is expected to be priced between Rs. 25 lakh and Rs. 29 lakh (ex-showroom). The five-seater premium SUV derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine.

The powertrain is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 190 PS and 320 Nm of peak torque and is linked with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. It transfers power to all four wheels through the 4×4 system. Compared to the old 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine, the new motor is more powerful as it kicked out only 143 PS.

On the outside, the 2022 VW Tiguan features redesigned front grille, revised front and rear bumpers, new triangular shaped fog lamp housings, new central air intake, sleeker headlights with LED Matrix tech, newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, updated LED tail lights, TIGUAN wording on the trunk, large greenhouse allowing for a spacious cabin, etc.

The cabin of the MQB platform based VW Tiguan comes with loaded equipment such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, engine start/stop button, connectivity-based features, leather seats, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, and so on.

As for safety, the updated VW Tiguan gains six airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESP (Electronic Stability Control), Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), Driver Alert, and ISOFIX child seat mounts amongst others. Potential customers can pre-book the 2022 VW Tiguan at the authorised showrooms present across the country or through the German brand’s online portal.