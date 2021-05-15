2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Unveiled – Top 5 Changes

Volkswagen has unveiled the Tiguan Allspace facelift for international markets, and the new model gets updated styling as well as better tech

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace recently had its global debut, and the facelifted model will go on sale in a few international markets later this year. With this mid-life update, the VW SUV now features plenty of changes over the outgoing model, including changes to the interior and exterior design, along with better equipment.

The Tiguan Allspace facelift is expected to make its way to the Indian market as well, likely during next year. Here, we take a look at the top five changes on the 2022 VW Tiguan Allspace.

1. Exterior styling

The Tiguan Allspace facelift features a redesigned front fascia, consisting of a new pair of LED headlamps (and LED DRLs), a restyled grille with an integrated LED strip, and a new bumper. Depending on the variant, the SUV gets alloy wheels ranging from 17 inches to 20 inches in size. At the rear, the vehicle now sports a ‘Tiguan’ badge on the tailgate, along with restyled taillights. Two new exterior paint options have been added on the 2022 Tiguan Allspace – Kings Red Metallic and Onyx White.

2. Slightly larger dimensions

Due to the restyled exterior, the new Tiguan Allspace is now around 20mm longer than the outgoing model. However, the interior space has reportedly remained unchanged, as the vehicle hasn’t undergone any significant mechanical changes.

3. Interior changes

The cabin of the 2022 Tiguan Allspace features only subtle changes. The SUV now gets an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster as standard, upgradable to a 10-inch Digital Cockpit Pro unit. The MIB3 infotainment system is available on all variants except the base trim, and it features wireless App-Connect. Also, the climate control system gets touch controls, on all but the base trim.

4. Comfort and convenience

There is a lot of equipment on offer on the 2022 Tiguan Allspace, like heated front seats, wireless smartphone charger, panoramic sunroof, ambient cabin lighting, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system. Buyers can also opt for a heated steering wheel and ventilated front seats on the Volkswagen SUV.

5. Safety

VW offers IQ.Drive suite on the 2022 Tiguan Allspace, which includes features like forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, parking assist, road sign recognition, etc.