2022 Volkswagen T-Roc Facelift Spied Undisguised, Reveals Design Details

The upcoming Volkswagen T-Roc facelift will feature a slightly updated exterior design, and we expect the equipment list to be upgraded as well

Volkswagen is planning to give the T-Roc a midlife facelift soon. The SUV was introduced internationally back in 2017, and an aesthetic refresh would certainly be great at this point. The updated model was recently spied on foreign soil during a road test, without any camouflage, giving us a clear look at the exterior design changes.

The biggest update is to the front end of the SUV; the front grille sports a new design for the mesh, and the headlamps seem to be slightly restyled as well. The front bumper has also been redesigned slightly, with a wide air dam and side vents. This particular model is the ‘R’ variant, as evident from the badge on the front grille, which is the performance-spec version of the T-Roc.

At the rear, we see a restyled bumper, and the lighting elements in the taillight are new as well. The SUV continues to sport a bold ‘T-Roc’ badge on the tailgate, just below the logo. The test model also gets a pair of prominent roof rails, which look cool. The upcoming T-Roc facelift is also expected to feature changes to the interior, including an updated infotainment system and touch-based controls for the climate control system.

As per speculation, the T-Roc would carry over the engine and transmissions available on the current model, including both the petrol and diesel engine options. As per a few international reports, a hybrid powertrain could also be added, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. We’ll have to wait for the official reveal to know more about that.

The upcoming Volkswagen T-Roc facelift is expected to debut towards the end of this year, and go on sale in select international markets next year. The ‘R’ variant will follow a little while after that. Globally, the SUV competes with the likes of Toyota C-HR, Mini Countryman, Honda HR-V, etc.

In the Indian market, the current T-Roc was re-introduced in May this year, priced at Rs. 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with a single engine option – a 1.5L TSI petrol motor (150 PS/250 Nm), paired to a 7-speed DSG. The facelifted model will arrive in India as well, likely sometime during the next year.