2022 TVS iQube With 145 Km Range – Top 5 Things You Should Know

TVS recently launched the updated 2022 iQube electric scooter in India, with plenty of interesting changes. The new model is available in multiple variants, gets a long list of equipment, and has better specs than before, while still keeping the price competitive.

Here, we have listed all the major things that you should know about the newly updated 2022 TVS iQube.

1. Styling and design

The overall design is the same as before, with the only noticeable difference being a larger front visor on the ‘S’ and ‘ST’ variants. The scooter continues to get an LED DRL on the upper cowl, along with a sleek LED headlight on the front apron. It also gets a long single-piece seat, a chunky pillion grab rail, and a sleek LED taillight. Each variant comes with different, unique paint options.

The standard version is available in Shining Red, Titanium Grey Glossy, and Pearl White. The ‘S’ trim has Mercury Grey Glossy, Mint Blue, Lucid Yellow, and Copper Bronze Glossy. On the ‘ST’ trim, buyers can choose between Starlight Blue Glossy, Titanium Grey Matte, Coral Sand Glossy, and Copper Bronze Matte.

2. Equipment and features

The standard variant continues to get a 5-inch full-digital instrument console, but the ‘S’ variant gets a larger 7-inch screen instead. On the ‘ST’ variant, TVS takes things a bit further by offering a 7-inch touchscreen. The ST version gets a larger 32-litre underseat storage, while the others get 17-litre storage. Also, the S and ST variants get an adjustable rear suspension.

3. Connected features

TVS has updated the SmartXonnect system on iQube to add more connected features. It gets anti-theft alert, crash alert, live vehicle tracking, service alert, incoming call/message alerts, navigation assist, last parked location, carbon footprint tracker, etc. Amazon Alexa support is also available now.

4. Updated powertrain

TVS iQube now gets larger battery options – the standard and S variants draw power from a 3.04 kWh battery, which offers a claimed real-world range of 100 km. The top ST variant gets an even bigger 4.56 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed real-world range of up to 145 km. The electric motor is the same as before – with a continuous power rating of 3 kW and a peak power rating of 4.4 kW.

5. Price

TVS iQube is currently priced at Rs. 98,564 for the standard variant, and Rs. 1,08,690 for the S variant (all prices inclusive of FAME II subsidies). The prices of the top-spec ST variant are yet to be announced.