2022 TVS iQube Launched With 140 Km Range; Priced From Rs. 98,564

2022 TVS iQube range has a claimed range of up to 140 km on a single charge; deliveries to commence soon

TVS Motor Company has today announced the expansion of the iQube portfolio as two new variants have been added to the lineup, taking the number of offering to three. The entry-level model is priced at Rs. 98,564 (on-road Delhi) while the iQube S costs Rs. 1,08,690 (on-road, Delhi) and the iQube ST can be reserved for an initial token of Rs. 999.

The homegrown manufacturer has been expanding the reach of the iQube rapidly in recent times and is benefitted with increased sales numbers. The footprint will be widened across 52 more cities to 85 cities as the iQube can be booked readily online with deliveries beginning soon. The new iQube series is available with three charging options and ten new exterior colours to choose from.

The top-spec TVS iQube ST variant has a claimed riding range of 140 km on a single charge while the S model has it at 100 km and the improved standard variant is capable of doing the same 100 km range – up by 25 km over the previous one that had been on sale. The base iQube comes with features such as a five-inch coloured TFT instrument cluster and three paint schemes (grey, red and white).



The mid-spec TVS iQube S is Rs. 10,000 costlier and for which, new features such as a bigger seven-inch all-colour TFT with five-way joystick interaction and four shades (a different shade of grey, bronze, blue and yellow) are on offer. The range-topping ST has a larger under-storage capacity accommodating two helmets, fast charging capability, seven-inch TFT with touch interaction and four new exterior paintjobs (dark blue, sand, matte bronze and matte grey).

The new iQube series is equipped with 21700 Li-ion cells, and an indigenously developed battery and thermal management system. The base iQube and iQube S have a claimed top speed of 78 kmph and the ST has it at 82 kmph. The brand says the electric scooter boasts best-in-class in-city acceleration in the default mode. The three charging options are 650 W, 950 W and 1.5 kW.

Other highlights are revamped UI, custom theme, pre-loaded themes, multiple colours for the cluster, application connectivity, call function, social media notifications, geo-fencing, emergency contact storage, incognito mode, Alexa skillset, etc. For high-level safety, the new iQube gets shockproof AC plug, spike arrester and auto shutdown features.

The BMW controls over voltage, over current and high temperature and the battery pack has an aluminium casing for better safety. It has IP67 rating and is AIS156 certified. The iQube is designed to get into idle mode every second minute it’s not running for an added layer of safety against accidental throttling.

The enhanced low noise hub motor is capable of 4.4 kW peak power and the regen mode can recover 10 per cent of braking energy for a more efficient usable range. The Eco mode and throttle response have also been optimised. The options of plug-and-play carry along off-board chargers with 950W and 650W capacity and with charging time of 3 hours and 4.5 hours are also available with TVS iQube ST and TVS iQube S.