2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched In India At Rs. 1.33 Lakh

2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes with the addition of a new headlamp and a signature DRL (Daytime Running Light); no mechanical changes made

TVS Motor Company has been on a roll this year as it has introduced a host of new products such as the updated Apache RTR 160 4V, all-new Raider 125 and Jupiter 125 along with the Ntorq Race XP. Adding to the list, the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has been launched today in three colours namely, Gloss Black, Pearl White, and Matte Blue.

It is priced at Rs. 1,38,890 for the dual-channel ABS (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the single-channel ABS system costs Rs. 1,33,840 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Compared to the previous version, the prices did not change much and the Hosur-based manufacturer has added a new headlamp with the signature DRL (Daytime Running Light).

It continues to glow changing its stance to a Front Position Lamp (FPL) that simultaneously functions with low and high beams. The naked streetfighter is already packed with features and some of them are segment first such as three ride modes namely Sport, Urban, and Rain, and adjustable suspension giving additional leverage to the rider.

The Showa front suspension comes with a preloaded adjustment allowing you to choose between different riding conditions while the new Showa rear suspension is also available. The TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity offers a slew of information such as race analytics and data to review the racing style to constantly improve on the track.

Other highlights in the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V are adjustable brakes and clutch levers with three-step adjustment and phalange of the middle finger covers 5 to 95 percentile of riders and a gear shift indicator. It is worth noting that the 200 4V received a substantial upgrade in 2020 with the inclusion of many segment-first features as TVS regularly updates its motorcycles.

The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be powered by the 197.75 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, 4V, oil-cooled engine. It develops a maximum power output of 20.5 PS at 8,500 rpm and 16.8 Nm of peak torque delivered at 7,500 rpm, and is paired with a five-speed transmission. TVS recently announced a hefty investment to develop electric vehicles for the future as well.