2022 Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV Now Offered Only With 3 Colours In India

2022 Toyota Vellfire is currently retailed with black, burning black and pearl white colour schemes as the graphite shade has been discontinued

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced the Vellfire luxury MPV in the Indian market in early 2020 and it has been well received amongst customers. The Vellfire currently sits at the top of the brand’s domestic portfolio and is sold in a fully-loaded trim. Customers have the option to choose between two interior themes and four different exterior colourways.

For 2022, the Japanese manufacturer has updated the colour palette as the graphite shade has been discontinued. The other three paint schemes on offer are black, burning black and pearl white while the interior continues to be retailed in two upholstery choices: black and flaxen. Although sold in limited quantity, the Toyota Vellfire has seen a good number of takers in India.

The luxury MPV is priced at Rs. 89.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. As for the performance, the 2022 Toyota Vellfire derives power from a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine working in tandem with a twin electric motor setup. The electric motor at the front delivers 141 bhp and the one at the rear dishes out 67 bhp. The combined system output stands at 196 bhp.

The hybrid tech allows for a power split in the 60:40 ratio and the powertrain comes into play when the battery runs out. The petrol/hybrid system is paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission and the claimed fuel efficiency stands at 16.35 kmpl. The Toyota Vellfire measures 4,935 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and stands 1,895 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 3,000 mm.

The Toyota Vellfire has an upright front fascia with an abundance of chrome treatment and it has long rear doors and a large greenhouse to accommodate the occupants on the inside as it comes only in a seven-seat configuration. Some of the exterior highlights are a pair of sleek LED headlamps, a boxy tailgate structure, a prominent integrated spoiler, 17-inch alloy wheels, and so on.

The equipment list boasts a three-zone automatic climate control system, seven airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, multi-colour ambient lighting, JBL audio, roof-integrated entertainment screen, a 10-inch touchscreen, fold-out tables, 360-degree camera, brake hold, hill start assist, ventilated and massage seats, leather seat upholstery and so on.