2022 Toyota Tundra Unveiled With Massive Updates & Hybrid Engine

The new-generation Toyota Tundra features major interior and exterior changes, and it ditches the old V8 in favour of a V6 engine (with hybrid option)

Toyota has finally debuted the third-generation Tundra full-size pickup truck, 14 years after the second-gen model’s debut. The new version features plenty of changes, to the design, platform, and powertrain options. The 2022 Tundra will be available in the following trim levels – R, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794, and TRD Pro – and will go on sale in the US before the end of this year.

The exterior design of the 2022 Toyota Tundra is way more aggressive than its predecessor. At the front, we see a gigantic grille, flanked by sharp LED headlights and hammer-shaped LED DRLs. The wheelarches are rather muscular, while the A- and B-pillars have been blacked out. The rear section features vertically stacked taillights and a bold rear bumper with an integrated step.

The interior of the truck is even more impressive, with a relatively low dashboard that aids visibility. The truck gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard, with higher trims getting a larger 14.0-inch touchscreen instead. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are offered as standard, and integrated Amazon Music and Apple Podcasts can also be had here.

The new-gen Tundra gets massive AC vents, a four-spoke steering wheel (multi-function), and an overall boxy cabin design. The centre console gets a wireless charging pad, cup holders, and a storage space for a laptop, handbag, or other stuff. Sunroof is an optional feature, while auto-emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning are available as standard.

The truck is available in two body styles – CrewMax and Double Cab. With the former, buyers can choose to get a 5.5-foot bed or a 6.5-foot bed, while the latter offers 6.5-foot and 8-foot bed options. Thanks to the new ladder-frame chassis and updated suspension, the 2022 Tundra has a maximum payload capacity of 1,940 lb (almost 880 kg) and a peak towing capacity of 12,000 lb (around 5,443 kg), which is significantly higher than before.

Under the hood, the Tundra gets a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6, with optional hybrid support. The peak power and torque output are rated at 394 PS and 649 Nm, respectively, for the non-hybrid version. The hybrid version is more powerful, generating 443 PS and 790 Nm. The transmission options are limited to just one, a 10-speed automatic gearbox.