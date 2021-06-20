2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Revealed In First Official Picture

Toyota has given us the first official look at the upcoming new-generation Toyota Tundra, showing major changes in the design

Toyota has released the first official image of the 2022 Tundra (Tundra TRD Pro, to be exact), after dealer images of the upcoming full-size pickup leaked online earlier. This is just a first look, not a full reveal, which should happen in the coming months. The 2022 Toyota Tundra is expected to go on sale in the US market by the end of 2021.

The front end of the 2022 Tundra TRD Pro looks extremely imposing, thanks to the gigantic front grille. There are three integrated LED light bars on the grille – one below the massive Toyota badge on the nose, and two towards the bottom. There’s also a ‘Tundra’ stamp on the grille, positioned between the two lower LED bars.

The headlamps look extremely aggressive, and get beautiful integrated LED DRLs as well, with vertical air intakes just below them. We also see ‘TRD Pro’ badges on the vents at the sides of the hood, which look quite cool. There’s also black plastic cladding on all the wheel arches, which adds muscle to the design, and the truck gets rock-sliders as well. The A- and B-pillar have been blacked out, while the door handles remain body-coloured.

In the official image, we also see that the 2022 Tundra TRD Pro will wear Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tyres, shod on pretty-looking, blacked-out wheels. There’s also a black bash plate at the front, to protect the bumper from scraping when driving off the road. We don’t get a glimpse of the rear end of the vehicle, but the vertically-oriented taillights are visible slightly.

The 2022 Tundra will feature plenty of upgrades and improvements over the outgoing model, in terms of mechanicals as well as convenience tech. The interior will also be restyled, and there will be a lot more equipment on offer.

The new Toyota Tundra is expected to employ a twin-turbo V6 gasoline engine, likely the same one that’s also available on the recently-debuted Land Cruiser J300. Toyota had previously shared an image of the engine cover of the 2022 Tundra, which showed “iForce MAX” badging. As per speculations, an electrified powertrain option could be available as well on the upcoming pickup truck.