2022 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid SUV Debuts With Huge Upgrades

2022 Toyota Sequoia is powered by a 3.5-litre iForce Max twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid engine delivering 443 PS and 790 Nm

Toyota has unveiled the third generation Sequoia after a decade and a half as the full-size SUV has been through a number of changes inside and out to compete against Jeep Wagoneer, Ford Expedition and Chevy Tahoe. Taking plenty of inspiration from the latest Tundra, the 2022 Toyota Sequoia will reach dealerships in the United States in the coming months.

The exterior has undergone a thorough redesign as the flowing elements are ditched in favour of more aggressive and sharper styling. The front fascia resembles the Tundra in a lot of ways with the presence of a prominent and more upright grille section and T-shaped LED headlamps while the square-shaped fenders are bolder than before and the A-pillars are done up in black.

The larger greenhouse with the flat roofline and grey roof rails is accompanied by an integrated boot spoiler, newly designed wheels, sharper wraparound LED tail lamps, new Sequoia badging, boxy tailgate, etc. The TRD Sport pack enables 20-inch matte black wheels, tuned suspension, Bilstein shock absorbers, aluminium pedals on the inside and so on.

The 2022 Toyota Sequoia TRD Off-Road package concentrates on making the new Sequoia a better off-roader with the existence of a locking rear differential, 18-inch alloy wheels, red front driveshaft, TRD-tuned shocks and springs amongst other changes. It also comes with Crawl Control, Multi-Terrain Select, Downhill Assist Control and a host of other tech.

The TRD Pro pack builds on the Off-Road pack with the addition of an aluminium skid plate and FOX internal bypass shock absorbers, Toyota branded grille with marker lights, integrated lighting bar, roof rack, dual exhaust outlets, black-accented interior, etc. The interior gains a 14-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia system, heated and ventilated seats, 12.3-inch digital console, hands-free powered tailgate, 14-speaker JBL audio, panoramic moonroof, HUD and so on.

As for the performance, it gets a more powerful 3.5-litre iForce Max twin-turbocharged V6 engine working in concert with an electric motor. The hybrid system develops 443 PS and 790 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission.