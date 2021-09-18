2022 Toyota RAV4 Adventure Revealed With Rugged Styling

2022 Toyota RAV4 Adventure gets notable exterior updates compared to the regular variant; powered by a hybrid system in Europe

Toyota has revealed the RAV4 Adventure in the European market and it comes with a host of visual upgrades to differentiate itself from the regular model. The Japanese manufacturer will sell the Adventure variant of the RAV4 for the first time in the Old Continent and it definitely looks the part with its aggressive design elements and overall rugged stance.

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Adventure comes with similar front bumper styling as the American version. It gets differentiated from the European range courtesy of a different grille section, air intakes, and bumpers with silver skid plates. It reminds us of the 2017 Toyota FT-AC concept that gave way to the fourth generation RAV4, one of the top-selling crossovers for India.

For 2022, Toyota has decided to give the regular RAV4 range minor updates to stretch the lifespan of the existing model. It comes with restyled LED headlamps and LED fog lamps. The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Adventure gains a unique dual-tone paint finish standing in line with the legendary FJ40 Land Cruiser and it also gets its share of exclusive updates.

They include newly designed matte grey 19-inch alloy wheels and muscular wheel arches. In comparison, the standard 2022 RAV4 features new ten-spoke alloy wheels finished in glossy black or silver. On the inside, the Adventure edition gets unique scuff plates, contrast orange stitching, black synthetic leather upholstery with a quilted design, etc.

The regular range has gained standard features such as new USB-C ports, powered front passenger seat, illuminated control switches and so on. With no mechanical changes, the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Adventure comes with Toyota’s fourth-gen hybrid electric tech and power is transmitted to all four wheels through a standard AWD-i system.

The 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine works in tandem with a dual electric motor setup to produce a maximum power output of 219 horsepower and 221 Nm of peak torque. Toyota claims that the RAV4 Adventure has a braked towing capacity of 1,650 kilograms for this particular variant, and deliveries will commence in the opening quarter of next year.