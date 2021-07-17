2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Twin Turbo Diesel Spotted In GX Trim

The diesel version of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 comes with a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, with 309 PS of peak power on tap

The new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser (300 series) was officially unveiled globally in June this year. The SUV features major updates to the interior and exterior design, and it’s based on the new TNGA-F platform. The new architecture is said to be more rigid than the older one, and overall, the new Land Cruiser manages to be 200 kg lighter than the previous-gen model.

The new Land Cruiser was revealed with two engine options – a 3.5-litre, twin-turbo V6 petrol mill and a 3.3-litre, twin-turbo, V6 diesel motor. The former is rated at 415 PS and 650 Nm, while the latter belts out 309 PS and 700 Nm. Both the engine options come mated to a 10-speed transmission. While the petrol version has already gone on sale in select markets across the world, the diesel version has not.

New spy pictures of the LC300 have recently emerged online, which show the diesel version sitting in a dealer yard. The pictures show the new-gen Land Cruiser diesel in GX trim level, for the Australian market. Some noticeable design features include a blacked-out front grille, a snorkel, and six-spoke single-tone alloy wheels.

There are no black plastic claddings on the bumpers and on the wheel arches. However, there is some cladding present at the sides, but the vehicle doesn’t seem to get rock-sliders. This here looks like an off-road spec version, but visually, it’s not as imposing as the GR Sport variant, which gets black bumpers, a different grille, and blacked-out wheels as well.

That said, the standard Toyota Land Cruiser 300 also offers good off-road abilities, especially compared to the older 200 series model. The LC300 is only available in select markets across the globe, and the diesel version will further be available in fewer countries, thanks mainly to the strict emission regulations around the world.

The new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser is also expected to make its way to the Indian market as well, likely towards the end of this year or in 2022. It is expected to arrive at our shores via the CBU route, likely in limited numbers.